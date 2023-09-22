Auburn extends offer to 2026 safety Cortez Redding

Cortez Redding is a player to watch in the 2026 recruiting cycle and Auburn was the first SEC program to extend an offer to the defensive back on Wednesday.

While he is currently unranked by all of the recruiting sites, Auburn is the third program to extend him an offer, joining Georgia Tech and Akron.

Redding is just a sophomore at Jonesboro High School but already has great measurables at 6-foot and 170 pounds. He is enjoying a strong start to his season, making 21 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss in four games.

There is plenty of time left in Redding’s recruitment but Auburn is jumping in early on an intriguing prospect and this could pay dividends down the road.

