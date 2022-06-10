Auburn extends offer to 2023 OL from Florida

The Auburn coaching staff extended an offer to 2023 interior offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson on Tuesday. The native of Lakeland, Florida posted that the Tigers had offered him on Thursday afternoon via Twitter.

Wilson is regarded as a three-star by 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He is listed at 6-foot-4.5 and 280 pounds. The Tigers aren’t the only SEC school that has offered Wilson. Both Kentucky and Missouri have also offered the Florida native. Other programs like Cincinnati, Oregon, and Pittsburgh have offered as well.

The product of Lake Gibson High School played primarily at left tackle last season for the Braves. Along with that, he also wrestles. His size signals that he would be an interior presence on the Tigers’ offensive line. After this season, it is a possibility that every starter could be leaving. If that happens, Wilson would have an early opportunity to see the field. We will have to wait and see how the coaching staff decides to pursue him. He would be a nice addition to the ’23 recruiting class.