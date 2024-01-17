Auburn expected to hire Derrick Nix as offensive coordinator, running backs coach

Hugh Freeze has his next offensive coordinator.

Auburn is expected to hire Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss to be Auburn’s offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Freeze attempted to hire Nix to his staff last season but the two were not able to make it happen. Ole Miss announced the move on social media.

Nix has been on staff at Ole Miss since 2008 and was Freeze’s running backs coach when they were both on staff. He was moved to wide receivers coach in 2020 and in 2022 was promoted to assistant head coach.

The Alabama native fills the voids that were created when Freeze fired offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery and running backs coach Cadillac Williams resigned.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire