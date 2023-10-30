Auburn eliminates Lady Vols from SEC Tournament

No. 8 seed Auburn (8-6-5, 3-4-3 SEC) defeated No. 9 Tennessee (8-6-4, 3-4-3 SEC), 2-1, Sunday, during the first round of the SEC Tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Stadium in Pensacola, Florida.

Tennessee led, 1-0, after Kameron Simmonds scored an unassisted goal in the 17th minute of the match. Simmonds’ goal is her eighth of the season.

Auburn tied the game, 1-1, on a goal by Becky Contreras. Maddie Prohaska was credited with an assist on the game-tying goal during the 38th minute.

Auburn led, 2-1, after Haley Duca scored an unassisted goal in the 41st minute.

Tennessee goalkeeper Ally Zazzara made three saves in the match.

Auburn outshot the Lady Vols, 12-10, with five of the Tigers’ scoring chances landing on goal. Tennessee had three shots on goal.

Tennessee will await its postseason fate on Nov. 6 when the NCAA holds its tournament selection show.

