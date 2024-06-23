Auburn earns prediction for LB JaMichael Garrett

Auburn football is continuing to be a major competitor in the recruiting races to land some of the nation’s top players. While in the heat of the current 2025 cycle, the Tigers are now making moves on the 2026 class, looking to make an early statement.

This includes the race of four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett, who received an expert prediction to land on the Plains by Jeffrey Lee from Auburn Live.

Garrett is from Gulf Shores High School (Ala.) and recently made his visit to Auburn in early June. He helped lead the Dolphins to a Class 5A state championship in 2023, looking to do the same in 2024.

The Tigers have been competing with both LSU and Ole Miss to land Garrett, but they are currently the clear frontrunner in this race. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine puts Auburn at a 97.3% chance to land his commitment.

The 6-2, 200-pound product is currently ranked as the No. 125 player and No. 11 linebacker in the nation according to the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 8 player in the state of Alabama.

A commitment from Garrett would be the third in the Tigers’ 2026 class. He would join the likes of wide receiver Denairius Gray and offensive lineman Kail Ellis, being another four-star recruit in the group.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire