Auburn earns place in four star safety Zaquan Patterson’s top five

One of the country’s top safeties is considering Auburn.

Zaquan Patterson, a four-star safety from Miami Gardens, Florida, recently dropped his top-five list and has included Auburn.

Auburn has had success at recruiting for the defensive side of the ball for the 2024 cycle, as they have added two four-star cornerbacks to their list in A'mon Lane and Jayden Lewis. Adding a talented safety such as Patterson, who is the No. 3 overall safety for the 2024 class, would be incredible for Hugh Freeze and his staff.

Patterson shared why he has included Auburn in his top schools list with On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

“Auburn is just filled with genuine people who just want the best for their players. I’ve been around the program since about 12 and they’re really a family up there.”

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Auburn has work to do in order to haul in Patterson, as Miami is the overwhelming favorite to land him with a 90.9% chance to earn his signature. However, on 247Sports, he has not received a crystal ball projection.

Patterson is also considering Michigan, Ohio State, Miami, and Florida State.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Zaquan Patterson is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 195 S from Miami Gardens, FL is ranked as a Top 85 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 6 S) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/AOV2virfVW pic.twitter.com/6MiIMFSMzf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 23, 2023

