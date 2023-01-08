Auburn earns commitment from former Purdue DT Lawrence Johnson

Auburn Football has added its’ third transfer of the weekend, and its’ second defensive lineman in as many days on Sunday with the commitment of former Purdue defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson.

Johnson joins former Maryland defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite as athletes to choose Auburn after spending just a few hours on campus. Johnson, who hails from Fort Wayne, Indiana, says that the weather and hospitality is what drew him to the Plains.

“The people here are good. You can just walk through the town and people will greet you just because they’re good people here” Johnson said in an interview with Auburn Undercover. “And it’s warm, I’m from Indiana, I don’t like the cold. I’ve been in the cold my whole life so I’m trying to get away from the cold.”

Johnson was a valuable asset to Purdue’s defensive front during his four seasons as a Boilermaker. He concluded his Purdue career with 88 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. He recorded 29 tackles and 1.5 sacks during the 2022 season. According to Pro Football Focus, he participated in 451 snaps this season, which is 12th-highest on the team.

Earlier Sunday, Auburn added former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan to their transfer list, which brings the total incoming transfers to seven.

