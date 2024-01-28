Auburn dubbed a ‘transfer portal winner’ by The Athletic

Auburn’s coaching staff is working hard to fill key areas with transfer portal additions, and are currently succeeding.

The Tigers will have added a talented wide receiver, a sturdy offensive lineman, and several solid defensive additions which should help boost its stock in the upcoming 2024 season. The haul has been impressive so far, and outlets such as The Athletic are taking notice.

Manny Navarro of The Athletic recently revealed his winners and losers from the SEC when it comes to their activity in the transfer portal. At the front of the “winners” list is Auburn. Navarro says the Tigers’ transfer additions have outweighed their departures.

Auburn’s recruiting has been on the uptick since Hugh Freeze took over. The 2024 class ranks No. 8 after the early signing period and the Tigers are also bringing in quality talent in the portal. Among the notable additions are former Georgia State standout receiver Robert Lewis (70 catches, 877 yards in 2023), ex-Mississippi State left tackle Percy Lewis (seven starts in 2023), former Texas and Minnesota defensive tackle Trill Carter (31 career starts), ex-Duke linebacker Dorian Mausi (27 starts) and former Texas safety Jerrin Thompson (31 starts). Those pickups outweigh the losses of 2022 starting quarterback Robby Ashford (South Carolina) and linebacker Cam Riley and safety Donovan Kaufman, who both ranked in the top 11 on the team in tackles last season and haven’t found new landing spots yet.

Antonio Kite (CB-Alabama), Jerrin Thompson (S-Texas), Percy Lewis (OT-Mississippi State), and rico walker (TE-Maryland) are the most notable transfer additions for Auburn so far, as they all join the roster as four-star transfers according to 247Sports.

Joining Auburn as “winners” include Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Missouri. Arkansas and Florida were teams who “broke even”, while Alabama, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt joined the “losers” category.

