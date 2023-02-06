Auburn drops out of USA TODAY coaches poll

The Tigers’ run as a ranked team has come to an end.

Following a win over the Georgia Bulldogs and a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn has officially dropped out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Auburn was previously ranked No. 23 in the poll and is one of three teams to drop out of the poll, the other two being Florida Atlantic (previously No. 20) and Illinois (previously No. 25).

The decision may come in part due to the Tigers’ performance in its second game in Tennessee. The game was a defensive battle where both teams seemed to have trouble picking up buckets, but Auburn ended up barely losing out 46-43. The Tigers’ leading scorer in that game was Johni Broome, who managed just 11 points and shot a meager 38% from the floor. Auburn also dropped out of the AP Poll, so the rest of the season will see the team try to work its way back up before the SEC Tournament and March Madness proceedings kick off near the end of the year.

Take a look at the full Men’s Basketball USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll below:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 22-2 780 (15) – 2 Houston 22-2 765 (13) +1 3 Alabama 20-3 728 (1) +2 4 Arizona 21-3 670 +3 5 Tennessee 19-4 647 (2) -3 6 Texas 19-4 645 (1) +3 7 UCLA 19-4 594 +2 8 Kansas 18-5 518 – 9 Virginia 17-4 505 -5 10 Marquette 19-5 477 +2 11 Kansas State 18-5 459 -5 12 Baylor 17-6 453 -1 13 Iowa State 16-6 451 – 14 Saint Mary’s 21-4 419 +4 15 Xavier 19-5 396 – 16 Gonzaga 19-5 286 -2 17 Providence 17-6 248 – 18 Indiana 16-7 207 +4 19 Texas Christian 17-6 206 -3 20 Miami 18-5 192 +1 21 Connecticut 18-6 125 +2 22 North Carolina State 19-5 83 +7 23 San Diego State 18-5 68 +3 24 Duke 17-6 67 +4 24 Clemson 18-6 67 -5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Auburn; No. 25 Illinois

Others Receiving Votes

Creighton 66; Florida Atlantic 61; Rutgers 56; Auburn 43; Illinois 21; Southern California 19; Pittsburgh 16; Maryland 16; Texas A&M 11; Kentucky 11; Iowa 10; Missouri 4; Nevada 3; Northwestern 2; Charleston 2; Utah St. 1; Oklahoma State 1; New Mexico 1

