Auburn drops out of USA TODAY coaches poll
The Tigers’ run as a ranked team has come to an end.
Following a win over the Georgia Bulldogs and a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn has officially dropped out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Auburn was previously ranked No. 23 in the poll and is one of three teams to drop out of the poll, the other two being Florida Atlantic (previously No. 20) and Illinois (previously No. 25).
The decision may come in part due to the Tigers’ performance in its second game in Tennessee. The game was a defensive battle where both teams seemed to have trouble picking up buckets, but Auburn ended up barely losing out 46-43. The Tigers’ leading scorer in that game was Johni Broome, who managed just 11 points and shot a meager 38% from the floor. Auburn also dropped out of the AP Poll, so the rest of the season will see the team try to work its way back up before the SEC Tournament and March Madness proceedings kick off near the end of the year.
Take a look at the full Men’s Basketball USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll below:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
22-2
780 (15)
–
2
Houston
22-2
765 (13)
+1
3
20-3
728 (1)
+2
4
Arizona
21-3
670
+3
5
19-4
647 (2)
-3
6
19-4
645 (1)
+3
7
UCLA
19-4
594
+2
8
Kansas
18-5
518
–
9
Virginia
17-4
505
-5
10
Marquette
19-5
477
+2
11
Kansas State
18-5
459
-5
12
Baylor
17-6
453
-1
13
Iowa State
16-6
451
–
14
Saint Mary’s
21-4
419
+4
15
Xavier
19-5
396
–
16
Gonzaga
19-5
286
-2
17
Providence
17-6
248
–
18
Indiana
16-7
207
+4
19
Texas Christian
17-6
206
-3
20
Miami
18-5
192
+1
21
Connecticut
18-6
125
+2
22
North Carolina State
19-5
83
+7
23
San Diego State
18-5
68
+3
24
Duke
17-6
67
+4
24
18-6
67
-5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Auburn; No. 25 Illinois
Others Receiving Votes
Creighton 66; Florida Atlantic 61; Rutgers 56; Auburn 43; Illinois 21; Southern California 19; Pittsburgh 16; Maryland 16; Texas A&M 11; Kentucky 11; Iowa 10; Missouri 4; Nevada 3; Northwestern 2; Charleston 2; Utah St. 1; Oklahoma State 1; New Mexico 1
List
SEC Basketball Standings: Another challenging week awaits Auburn