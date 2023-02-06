Auburn drops out of USA TODAY coaches poll

River Wells
·2 min read

The Tigers’ run as a ranked team has come to an end.

Following a win over the Georgia Bulldogs and a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn has officially dropped out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Auburn was previously ranked No. 23 in the poll and is one of three teams to drop out of the poll, the other two being Florida Atlantic (previously No. 20) and Illinois (previously No. 25).

The decision may come in part due to the Tigers’ performance in its second game in Tennessee. The game was a defensive battle where both teams seemed to have trouble picking up buckets, but Auburn ended up barely losing out 46-43. The Tigers’ leading scorer in that game was Johni Broome, who managed just 11 points and shot a meager 38% from the floor. Auburn also dropped out of the AP Poll, so the rest of the season will see the team try to work its way back up before the SEC Tournament and March Madness proceedings kick off near the end of the year.

Take a look at the full Men’s Basketball USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll below:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

22-2

780 (15)

2

Houston

22-2

765 (13)

+1

3

Alabama

20-3

728 (1)

+2

4

Arizona

21-3

670

+3

5

Tennessee

19-4

647 (2)

-3

6

Texas

19-4

645 (1)

+3

7

UCLA

19-4

594

+2

8

Kansas

18-5

518

9

Virginia

17-4

505

-5

10

Marquette

19-5

477

+2

11

Kansas State

18-5

459

-5

12

Baylor

17-6

453

-1

13

Iowa State

16-6

451

14

Saint Mary’s

21-4

419

+4

15

Xavier

19-5

396

16

Gonzaga

19-5

286

-2

17

Providence

17-6

248

18

Indiana

16-7

207

+4

19

Texas Christian

17-6

206

-3

20

Miami

18-5

192

+1

21

Connecticut

18-6

125

+2

22

North Carolina State

19-5

83

+7

23

San Diego State

18-5

68

+3

24

Duke

17-6

67

+4

24

Clemson

18-6

67

-5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Auburn; No. 25 Illinois

Others Receiving Votes

Creighton 66; Florida Atlantic 61; Rutgers 56; Auburn 43; Illinois 21; Southern California 19; Pittsburgh 16; Maryland 16; Texas A&M 11; Kentucky 11; Iowa 10; Missouri 4; Nevada 3; Northwestern 2; Charleston 2; Utah St. 1; Oklahoma State 1; New Mexico 1

