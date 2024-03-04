Auburn drops three spots in final regular season USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Auburn basketball split decisions last week. The Tigers fell to No. 4 Tennessee on the road before bouncing back to defeat Mississippi State at Neville Arena on Saturday.
Despite losing on the road to Tennessee, a higher-ranked team, the loss hurts Auburn as they have fallen three places to No. 14 in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll of the regular season.
There was little movement regarding this week’s coaches poll. Kansas suffered this week’s biggest drop, falling six places to No. 15 after losing to BYU and No. 11 Baylor last week. Marquette, Alabama, and St. Mary’s each fell four places. Illinois and Gonzaga were the biggest movers of the week, advancing four places in the poll.
The SEC is represented by six programs in this week’s poll. Tennessee remains the top team in the conference at No. 4 after taking down two ranked teams in last week’s action. Kentucky, Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama, and Florida round out the SEC in this week’s poll.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
26-3
795 (28)
–
2
UConn
26-3
757 (3)
–
3
Purdue
26-3
745 (1)
–
4
23-6
705
–
5
Arizona
23-6
644
+2
6
Iowa State
23-6
629
–
7
23-6
628
+1
8
23-6
541
+2
9
Marquette
22-7
531
-4
10
Creighton
22-8
487
+2
11
Baylor
21-8
452
+3
12
Illinois
22-7
423
+4
13
21-8
396
+2
14
22-7
376
-3
15
Kansas
21-8
366
-6
16
South Carolina
24-5
298
+2
17
20-9
289
-4
18
Gonzaga
24-6
215
+4
19
San Diego State
22-7
194
–
20
Washington State
23-7
182
+1
21
Saint Mary’s
24-7
175
-4
22
Utah State
24-5
151
+1
23
BYU
21-8
140
+3
24
South Florida
22-5
88
+1
25
20-9
42
-1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Dayton
Others Receiving Votes
Dayton 31; Texas Tech 24; Nevada 24; Boise State 16; App State 13; James Madison 10; Oklahoma 8; Northwestern 7; Indiana State 5; Clemson 5; TCU 4; Wake Forest 3; Nebraska 1;
