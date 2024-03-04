Advertisement
Auburn drops three spots in final regular season USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

Auburn basketball split decisions last week. The Tigers fell to No. 4 Tennessee on the road before bouncing back to defeat Mississippi State at Neville Arena on Saturday.

Despite losing on the road to Tennessee, a higher-ranked team, the loss hurts Auburn as they have fallen three places to No. 14 in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll of the regular season.

There was little movement regarding this week’s coaches poll. Kansas suffered this week’s biggest drop, falling six places to No. 15 after losing to BYU and No. 11 Baylor last week. Marquette, Alabama, and St. Mary’s each fell four places. Illinois and Gonzaga were the biggest movers of the week, advancing four places in the poll.

The SEC is represented by six programs in this week’s poll. Tennessee remains the top team in the conference at No. 4 after taking down two ranked teams in last week’s action. Kentucky, Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama, and Florida round out the SEC in this week’s poll.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Houston

26-3

795 (28)

2

UConn

26-3

757 (3)

3

Purdue

26-3

745 (1)

4

Tennessee

23-6

705

5

Arizona

23-6

644

+2

6

Iowa State

23-6

629

7

North Carolina

23-6

628

+1

8

Duke

23-6

541

+2

9

Marquette

22-7

531

-4

10

Creighton

22-8

487

+2

11

Baylor

21-8

452

+3

12

Illinois

22-7

423

+4

13

Kentucky

21-8

396

+2

14

Auburn

22-7

376

-3

15

Kansas

21-8

366

-6

16

South Carolina

24-5

298

+2

17

Alabama

20-9

289

-4

18

Gonzaga

24-6

215

+4

19

San Diego State

22-7

194

20

Washington State

23-7

182

+1

21

Saint Mary’s

24-7

175

-4

22

Utah State

24-5

151

+1

23

BYU

21-8

140

+3

24

South Florida

22-5

88

+1

25

Florida

20-9

42

-1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Dayton

Others Receiving Votes

Dayton 31; Texas Tech 24; Nevada 24; Boise State 16; App State 13; James Madison 10; Oklahoma 8; Northwestern 7; Indiana State 5; Clemson 5; TCU 4; Wake Forest 3; Nebraska 1;

