Auburn drops three spots in final regular season USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Auburn basketball split decisions last week. The Tigers fell to No. 4 Tennessee on the road before bouncing back to defeat Mississippi State at Neville Arena on Saturday.

Despite losing on the road to Tennessee, a higher-ranked team, the loss hurts Auburn as they have fallen three places to No. 14 in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll of the regular season.

There was little movement regarding this week’s coaches poll. Kansas suffered this week’s biggest drop, falling six places to No. 15 after losing to BYU and No. 11 Baylor last week. Marquette, Alabama, and St. Mary’s each fell four places. Illinois and Gonzaga were the biggest movers of the week, advancing four places in the poll.

The SEC is represented by six programs in this week’s poll. Tennessee remains the top team in the conference at No. 4 after taking down two ranked teams in last week’s action. Kentucky, Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama, and Florida round out the SEC in this week’s poll.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Houston 26-3 795 (28) – 2 UConn 26-3 757 (3) – 3 Purdue 26-3 745 (1) – 4 Tennessee 23-6 705 – 5 Arizona 23-6 644 +2 6 Iowa State 23-6 629 – 7 North Carolina 23-6 628 +1 8 Duke 23-6 541 +2 9 Marquette 22-7 531 -4 10 Creighton 22-8 487 +2 11 Baylor 21-8 452 +3 12 Illinois 22-7 423 +4 13 Kentucky 21-8 396 +2 14 Auburn 22-7 376 -3 15 Kansas 21-8 366 -6 16 South Carolina 24-5 298 +2 17 Alabama 20-9 289 -4 18 Gonzaga 24-6 215 +4 19 San Diego State 22-7 194 – 20 Washington State 23-7 182 +1 21 Saint Mary’s 24-7 175 -4 22 Utah State 24-5 151 +1 23 BYU 21-8 140 +3 24 South Florida 22-5 88 +1 25 Florida 20-9 42 -1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Dayton

Others Receiving Votes

Dayton 31; Texas Tech 24; Nevada 24; Boise State 16; App State 13; James Madison 10; Oklahoma 8; Northwestern 7; Indiana State 5; Clemson 5; TCU 4; Wake Forest 3; Nebraska 1;

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire