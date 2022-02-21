Auburn drops a spot in the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Auburn men’s basketball is coming off a rough loss to the Florida Gators and two losses over the last four games.
Against Florida, the Tigers had a poor showing at the end of both halves. Not to mention they had trouble protecting the basketball with 17 turnovers. The Gators scored nine points off of those turnovers to help them upset Auburn by one.
The Tigers can get back on track against Ole Miss on Wednesday at Auburn Arena. Auburn will follow up that game with a huge matchup with the Tennessee Vols in Knoxville. The final huge test for Bruce Pearl ahead of the SEC Tournament.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
23-2
800 (32)
–
2
Arizona
24-2
757
+2
3
Kentucky
22-5
682
–
4
Auburn
24-3
669
-2
5
Kansas
22-4
658
+1
6
Duke
23-4
652
-1
7
Purdue
24-4
643
–
8
Villanova
21-6
546
+2
9
Texas Tech
21-6
534
+2
10
Providence
22-3
511
-1
11
Baylor
22-5
509
-3
12
21-5
434
+4
13
UCLA
19-5
394
+1
14
Illinois
19-7
375
-2
15
Houston
22-4
333
–
16
23-4
325
+1
17
19-7
311
-4
18
21-6
211
+6
19
16-7
179
-1
20
Connecticut
19-7
170
+4
21
Murray St
26-2
163
–
22
19-8
151
-2
23
Saint Mary’s
22-6
75
+4
24
18-8
72
-5
25
Alabama
17-10
46
+1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette
Others Receiving Votes
Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1