Auburn drops a spot in the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
Auburn men’s basketball is coming off a rough loss to the Florida Gators and two losses over the last four games.

Against Florida, the Tigers had a poor showing at the end of both halves. Not to mention they had trouble protecting the basketball with 17 turnovers. The Gators scored nine points off of those turnovers to help them upset Auburn by one.

The Tigers can get back on track against Ole Miss on Wednesday at Auburn Arena. Auburn will follow up that game with a huge matchup with the Tennessee Vols in Knoxville. The final huge test for Bruce Pearl ahead of the SEC Tournament.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

23-2

800 (32)

2

Arizona

24-2

757

+2

3

Kentucky

22-5

682

4

Auburn

24-3

669

-2

5

Kansas

22-4

658

+1

6

Duke

23-4

652

-1

7

Purdue

24-4

643

8

Villanova

21-6

546

+2

9

Texas Tech

21-6

534

+2

10

Providence

22-3

511

-1

11

Baylor

22-5

509

-3

12

Wisconsin

21-5

434

+4

13

UCLA

19-5

394

+1

14

Illinois

19-7

375

-2

15

Houston

22-4

333

16

USC

23-4

325

+1

17

Tennessee

19-7

311

-4

18

Arkansas

21-6

211

+6

19

Ohio State

16-7

179

-1

20

Connecticut

19-7

170

+4

21

Murray St

26-2

163

22

Texas

19-8

151

-2

23

Saint Mary’s

22-6

75

+4

24

Michigan St

18-8

72

-5

25

Alabama

17-10

46

+1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1

