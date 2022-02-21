Auburn drops a spot in the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Auburn men’s basketball is coming off a rough loss to the Florida Gators and two losses over the last four games.

Against Florida, the Tigers had a poor showing at the end of both halves. Not to mention they had trouble protecting the basketball with 17 turnovers. The Gators scored nine points off of those turnovers to help them upset Auburn by one.

The Tigers can get back on track against Ole Miss on Wednesday at Auburn Arena. Auburn will follow up that game with a huge matchup with the Tennessee Vols in Knoxville. The final huge test for Bruce Pearl ahead of the SEC Tournament.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 23-2 800 (32) – 2 Arizona 24-2 757 +2 3 Kentucky 22-5 682 – 4 Auburn 24-3 669 -2 5 Kansas 22-4 658 +1 6 Duke 23-4 652 -1 7 Purdue 24-4 643 – 8 Villanova 21-6 546 +2 9 Texas Tech 21-6 534 +2 10 Providence 22-3 511 -1 11 Baylor 22-5 509 -3 12 Wisconsin 21-5 434 +4 13 UCLA 19-5 394 +1 14 Illinois 19-7 375 -2 15 Houston 22-4 333 – 16 USC 23-4 325 +1 17 Tennessee 19-7 311 -4 18 Arkansas 21-6 211 +6 19 Ohio State 16-7 179 -1 20 Connecticut 19-7 170 +4 21 Murray St 26-2 163 – 22 Texas 19-8 151 -2 23 Saint Mary’s 22-6 75 +4 24 Michigan St 18-8 72 -5 25 Alabama 17-10 46 +1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1