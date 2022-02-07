Auburn drops a spot in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
The Auburn Tigers were tied last week for the top spot in the Coaches Poll, but in the update this week they are back to No. 2. Bruce Pearl’s squad struggled a bit in their last two road games. However, after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide by 19, and escaping Athens, the coaches decided to drop them to second.
The Kentucky Wildcats moved up three spots and now sit at No. 4. They are two games behind Auburn for the top seed in the SEC. The Tennessee Vols are currently at No. 18 and are the only other conference team in the polls. The LSU Tigers dropped out after losing to Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, they have dropped three straight.
Gonzaga maintains their spot as the No. 1 team.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
19-2
786 (18)
–
2
Auburn
22-1
784 (16)
-1
3
Purdue
20-3
698
–
4
Kentucky
19-4
682
+3
5
Arizona
19-2
666
–
6
Duke
19-3
649
–
7
Houston
20-2
605
+2
8
Kansas
19-3
602
+2
9
Texas Tech
18-5
481
+5
10
Baylor
19-4
478
-2
11
Providence
20-2
477
+4
12
UCLA
16-4
424
-8
13
Illinois
17-5
411
+5
14
Wisconsin
18-4
389
-3
15
Villanova
17-6
368
-3
16
Ohio State
14-5
308
–
17
Michigan State
17-5
280
-4
18
Tennessee
16-6
231
+2
19
Marquette
16-7
193
+5
20
Texas
17-6
157
+1
21
USC
19-4
148
-2
22
Saint Mary’s
19-4
89
+6
23
Connecticut
15-6
85
-6
24
Murray State
22-2
68
+9
25
Wake Forest
19-5
51
+9
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State
Others Receiving Votes
Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2
