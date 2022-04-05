Auburn drops seven spots in final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season officially came to an end when the Kansas Jayhawks made a comeback against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

With the season now in the books, we take a look at the final coaches’ poll for the season. Auburn climbed as high as the No. 1 spot but in the final rankings, the Tigers were in the middle at No. 14 overall. The Tar Heels made the biggest jump of any team jumping up 26 spots with their run to the championship game.

The highest-rated SEC team was the last one standing, the Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8. The biggest losers in the tournament were the Kentucky Wildcats, who dropped 10 spots after getting bounced by the No. 15 seed St. Peter’s.

A look at the final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Kansas

34-6

800 (32)

+2

2

North Carolina

29-10

741

+26

3

Duke

32-7

706

+7

4

Villanova

30-8

705

+1

5

Gonzaga

28-4

644

-4

6

Arizona

33-4

619

-4

7

Houston

32-6

540

+8

8

Arkansas

28-9

518

+10

9

Baylor

27-7

499

-5

10

Purdue

29-8

463

-1

11

UCLA

27-8

453

+1

12

Texas Tech

27-10

440

-1

13

Providence

27-6

400

14

Auburn

28-6

386

-7

15

Tennessee

27-8

379

-7

16

Miami (Fl)

26-11

264

16

Kentucky

26-8

264

-10

18

Wisconsin

25-8

228

-4

19

Illinois

23-10

223

-3

20

Saint Mary’s

26-8

149

-4

21

Iowa

26-10

133

-2

22

Murray State

31-3

115

-2

23

Iowa State

22-13

112

24

Saint Peter’s

22-12

111

25

Michigan

19-15

108

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Connecticut; No. 22 Southern California; No. 23 Boise St.; No. 24 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Texas

Others Receiving Votes

Texas 104; Connecticut 59; Southern California 45; Michigan St 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio St. 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; Texas Christian 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise St. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado St. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Texas A&M 1

