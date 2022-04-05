Auburn drops seven spots in final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season officially came to an end when the Kansas Jayhawks made a comeback against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

With the season now in the books, we take a look at the final coaches’ poll for the season. Auburn climbed as high as the No. 1 spot but in the final rankings, the Tigers were in the middle at No. 14 overall. The Tar Heels made the biggest jump of any team jumping up 26 spots with their run to the championship game.

The highest-rated SEC team was the last one standing, the Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8. The biggest losers in the tournament were the Kentucky Wildcats, who dropped 10 spots after getting bounced by the No. 15 seed St. Peter’s.

A look at the final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Kansas 34-6 800 (32) +2 2 North Carolina 29-10 741 +26 3 Duke 32-7 706 +7 4 Villanova 30-8 705 +1 5 Gonzaga 28-4 644 -4 6 Arizona 33-4 619 -4 7 Houston 32-6 540 +8 8 Arkansas 28-9 518 +10 9 Baylor 27-7 499 -5 10 Purdue 29-8 463 -1 11 UCLA 27-8 453 +1 12 Texas Tech 27-10 440 -1 13 Providence 27-6 400 – 14 Auburn 28-6 386 -7 15 Tennessee 27-8 379 -7 16 Miami (Fl) 26-11 264 – 16 Kentucky 26-8 264 -10 18 Wisconsin 25-8 228 -4 19 Illinois 23-10 223 -3 20 Saint Mary’s 26-8 149 -4 21 Iowa 26-10 133 -2 22 Murray State 31-3 115 -2 23 Iowa State 22-13 112 – 24 Saint Peter’s 22-12 111 – 25 Michigan 19-15 108 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Connecticut; No. 22 Southern California; No. 23 Boise St.; No. 24 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Texas

Others Receiving Votes

Texas 104; Connecticut 59; Southern California 45; Michigan St 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio St. 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; Texas Christian 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise St. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado St. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Texas A&M 1

