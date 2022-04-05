Auburn drops seven spots in final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season officially came to an end when the Kansas Jayhawks made a comeback against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
With the season now in the books, we take a look at the final coaches’ poll for the season. Auburn climbed as high as the No. 1 spot but in the final rankings, the Tigers were in the middle at No. 14 overall. The Tar Heels made the biggest jump of any team jumping up 26 spots with their run to the championship game.
The highest-rated SEC team was the last one standing, the Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8. The biggest losers in the tournament were the Kentucky Wildcats, who dropped 10 spots after getting bounced by the No. 15 seed St. Peter’s.
A look at the final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Kansas
34-6
800 (32)
+2
2
29-10
741
+26
3
Duke
32-7
706
+7
4
Villanova
30-8
705
+1
5
Gonzaga
28-4
644
-4
6
Arizona
33-4
619
-4
7
Houston
32-6
540
+8
8
28-9
518
+10
9
Baylor
27-7
499
-5
10
Purdue
29-8
463
-1
11
UCLA
27-8
453
+1
12
Texas Tech
27-10
440
-1
13
Providence
27-6
400
–
14
Auburn
28-6
386
-7
15
27-8
379
-7
16
Miami (Fl)
26-11
264
–
16
Kentucky
26-8
264
-10
18
25-8
228
-4
19
Illinois
23-10
223
-3
20
Saint Mary’s
26-8
149
-4
21
Iowa
26-10
133
-2
22
Murray State
31-3
115
-2
23
Iowa State
22-13
112
–
24
Saint Peter’s
22-12
111
–
25
19-15
108
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Connecticut; No. 22 Southern California; No. 23 Boise St.; No. 24 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Texas
Others Receiving Votes
Texas 104; Connecticut 59; Southern California 45; Michigan St 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio St. 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; Texas Christian 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise St. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado St. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Texas A&M 1
