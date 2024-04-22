Auburn drops pitching duel to Kentucky

Sunday’s middle game between Auburn and Kentucky featured a pitcher’s duel that saw both starters combined to strike out 14 batters while allowing just three total runs.

However, Auburn and ace Maddie Penta were on the losing side of the battle as the Tigers dropped the tight battle with Kentucky, 2-1, on Sunday evening at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn.

Penta was strong in the circle for Auburn (23-15-1, 5-12 SEC) by allowing two runs on two hits while walking four and striking out nine. However, two walks in the 4th inning led to two Kentucky (29-15,7-10 SEC) runs. With two outs in the inning, Kentucky’s Karissa Hamilton drove in two runs on a single to center field. She was thrown out while trying to leg out a double, but both runs scored before the out was called.

Auburn began a rally in the 6th inning. Amelia Lech crushed her 10th home run of the season to lead off the inning while Mariah Penta and KK McCrary each reached base. However, four of Auburn’s final five batters were retired, thus stopping the comeback effort.

Both teams finished the game with two hits each. Auburn head coach Mickey Dean says that the difference in the game was “the timely hit.”

“It comes down to timely hitting,” Dean said postgame. “The team that gets the timely hits wins the ball game. They got it, and we didn’t.”

Game three of the series between Auburn and Kentucky is set for 6 p.m. CT on Monday. The game will be broadcast live on SEC Network.

