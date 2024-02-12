Auburn drops one place in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Auburn basketball experienced the ebbs and flows of life in the SEC last week.

The Tigers opened the week by blowing out rival Alabama by 18 points on Wednesday at home before experiencing a trap game in Gainesville on Saturday, losing 81-65 to Florida. The uneven week has caused Auburn to take a slight hit in the latest rankings.

The updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released Monday, and the Tigers have fallen to No. 12, down one spot from a week ago.

This week’s slate will provide a challenge to Auburn, as they will face two teams in the top 25 at home. The week begins Wednesday as the hottest team in the SEC, South Carolina, pays a visit to the Plains. The Gamecocks jump nine spots to No. 11 after taking care of Ole Miss and Vanderbilt at home. Kentucky, which visits Auburn on Saturday, fell to No. 20 after suffering its fourth loss over its last six games on Saturday to Gonzaga.

Five SEC schools are in this week’s coaches poll. Joining the aforementioned programs are Tennessee at No. 9 and Alabama at No. 15.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 22-2 792 (24) – 2 Purdue 22-2 776 (8) – 3 Houston 21-3 722 +2 4 Marquette 18-5 647 +3 5 North Carolina 19-5 643 -2 6 Arizona 19-5 642 +2 7 Kansas 19-5 635 -3 8 Duke 18-5 529 +2 9 Tennessee 17-6 524 -3 10 Iowa State 18-5 510 +4 11 South Carolina 21-3 475 +9 12 Auburn 19-5 421 -1 13 Baylor 17-6 402 – 14 Illinois 17-6 356 -2 15 Alabama 17-7 337 +1 16 Creighton 17-7 242 +2 17 BYU 17-6 202 +2 18 Dayton 19-4 195 -1 19 St Mary’s 20-6 185 +7 20 Kentucky 16-7 136 -5 21 Wisconsin 16-8 117 -12 21 Oklahoma 18-6 117 +10 23 Virginia 19-5 109 +7 24 Indiana State 22-3 106 +3 25 Colorado State 19-5 96 +4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Utah State; No. 22 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Texas Tech; No. 24 San Diego State; No. 25 New Mexico

Others Receiving Votes

Utah State 94; Texas Tech 89; Florida Atlantic 63; Clemson 38; Gonzaga 35; San Diego State 34; Nevada 27; TCU 20; Washington State 18; Grand Canyon 13; Texas A&M 9; New Mexico 8; Florida 8; Northwestern 6; South Florida 5; Wake Forest 4; VCU 4; Michigan State 4; James Madison 3; Richmond 1; App State 1

