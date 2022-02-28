Auburn drops in latest AP Poll but maintains top ranking in the SEC

It was a wild Saturday for the college basketball landscape as the final regular-season games are upon us and conference tournaments close in. The Auburn Tigers were among the top six teams that all fell on Saturday.

Bruce Pearl was bested by his old team 67-62 in Knoxville and Auburn fell in the polls once again. After finally achieving the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll several weeks ago, they are now No. 5. The Tigers still clinging on to the highest ranking in the SEC.

The Kentucky Wildcats also lost on Saturday in a wild game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. UK is now No. 7 in the polls while the Razorbacks climbed to No. 14, tied with Houston. The Tennessee Vols climbed four spots after the win over Auburn to No. 13. The Alabama Crimson Tide round out the top 25 SEC teams at No. 25, falling one spot this week.

No team climbed higher than the Baylor Bears, who knocked off the Kansas Jayhawks over the weekend. The defending national champions are now No. 3 in the polls. The UCLA Bruins were the big losers as they fell five spots in the rankings.

LSU was the only SEC team to receive votes but not make the top 25, the Tigers received seven total votes from AP voters.

A look at the full AP Top 25:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 24-3 1.504 (46) – 2 Arizona 25-3 1,360 – 3 Baylor 24-5 1,342 (4) +8 4 Duke 25-4 1,306 (11) +3 5 Auburn 25-4 1,268 -2 6 Kansas 23-5 1,224 -1 7 Kentucky 23-6 1,215 -1 8 Purdue 24-5 1,129 -4 9 Providence 24-3 1,021 +2 10 Wisconsin 23-5 865 +3 11 Villanova 21-7 861 -3 12 Texas Tech 22-7 850 -3 13 Tennessee 21-7 770 +4 14 Arkansas 23-6 759 +4 14 Houston 24-4 759 – 16 USC 25-4 557 – 17 UCLA 21-6 498 -5 18 Connecticut 21-7 480 +3 19 Saint Mary’s 24-6 449 +4 20 Illinois 20-8 383 +5 21 Texas 21-8 364 -1 22 Murray State 28-2 333 -3 23 Ohio State 18-8 191 -1 24 Iowa 20-8 99 +1 25 Alabama 19-10 90 -1

Others Receiving Votes

Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1

