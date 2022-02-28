Auburn drops in latest AP Poll but maintains top ranking in the SEC
It was a wild Saturday for the college basketball landscape as the final regular-season games are upon us and conference tournaments close in. The Auburn Tigers were among the top six teams that all fell on Saturday.
Bruce Pearl was bested by his old team 67-62 in Knoxville and Auburn fell in the polls once again. After finally achieving the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll several weeks ago, they are now No. 5. The Tigers still clinging on to the highest ranking in the SEC.
The Kentucky Wildcats also lost on Saturday in a wild game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. UK is now No. 7 in the polls while the Razorbacks climbed to No. 14, tied with Houston. The Tennessee Vols climbed four spots after the win over Auburn to No. 13. The Alabama Crimson Tide round out the top 25 SEC teams at No. 25, falling one spot this week.
No team climbed higher than the Baylor Bears, who knocked off the Kansas Jayhawks over the weekend. The defending national champions are now No. 3 in the polls. The UCLA Bruins were the big losers as they fell five spots in the rankings.
LSU was the only SEC team to receive votes but not make the top 25, the Tigers received seven total votes from AP voters.
A look at the full AP Top 25:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
24-3
1.504 (46)
–
2
Arizona
25-3
1,360
–
3
Baylor
24-5
1,342 (4)
+8
4
Duke
25-4
1,306 (11)
+3
5
Auburn
25-4
1,268
-2
6
Kansas
23-5
1,224
-1
7
Kentucky
23-6
1,215
-1
8
Purdue
24-5
1,129
-4
9
Providence
24-3
1,021
+2
10
23-5
865
+3
11
Villanova
21-7
861
-3
12
Texas Tech
22-7
850
-3
13
21-7
770
+4
14
23-6
759
+4
14
Houston
24-4
759
–
16
25-4
557
–
17
UCLA
21-6
498
-5
18
Connecticut
21-7
480
+3
19
Saint Mary’s
24-6
449
+4
20
Illinois
20-8
383
+5
21
21-8
364
-1
22
Murray State
28-2
333
-3
23
18-8
191
-1
24
Iowa
20-8
99
+1
25
19-10
90
-1
Others Receiving Votes
Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1
