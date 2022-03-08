Auburn dominates end of season SEC awards
- Jabari SmithAmerican basketball player
- Walker KesslerAmerican basketball player
- Bruce PearlAmerican college basketball coach
On top of claiming its outright SEC regular-season title with a victory against South Carolina last Saturday, the Auburn Tigers basketball team have added individual SEC accolades to their resume as well.
Auburn players Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler and head coach Bruce Pearl were all recognized by the SEC on Tuesday for their part in leading the Tigers to an undefeated record at home and the regular-season title. The All-SEC awards are chosen by the conference’s 14 coaches.
Auburn looks to take the momentum from their award-winning season into the SEC Tournament this Friday, where its 27-4 record earned them the No. 1 seed.
The awards were announced on SEC Sports official website:
Jabari Smith, First-Team All-SEC
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Forward Jabari Smith is no stranger to accolades. He just earned Auburn’s first All-American award in 23 years, and now he has a first-team All-SEC nod to go right along with it. Smith averaged 17 points per game and shot 44 percent from the field this year.
Walker Kessler, First-Team All-SEC
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn gets a pair of players with first-team accolades, as center Walker Kessler made the list, too. Kessler was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabar Center of the Year award this year and was an integral piece in Auburn’s regular-season championship run.
Bruce Pearl, SEC Coach of the Year
Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Network)
With a regular-season SEC championship and a No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament, it should come as no surprise that Bruce Pearl gets the nod as the SEC’s coach of the year. This is Pearl’s third time winning the award, and it’s the first time he’s won it as the coach of the Auburn Tigers.
Jabari Smith, SEC Freshman of the Year
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
The SEC gave Smith the yearly accolade just after he picked up his fifth SEC Freshman of the Week award on Monday. He’s projected to be the No. 2 pick in the NBA’s draft lottery, according to CBS Sports.
Walker Kessler, SEC Defensive Player of the Year
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Kessler’s defensive play has been a major contributor to Auburn’s success. He broke Auburn’s single-season record for blocked shots with 140 and he leads the team in rebounds with 8.2 rebounds per game.
The remaining SEC Awards
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
First Team
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tari Eason, LSU
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Darius Days, LSU
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
JD Davison, Alabama
Jabari Smith, Auburn
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Brandon Murray, LSU
Devin Carter, South Carolina
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Keon Ellis, Alabama
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
