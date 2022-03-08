Auburn dominates end of season SEC awards

On top of claiming its outright SEC regular-season title with a victory against South Carolina last Saturday, the Auburn Tigers basketball team have added individual SEC accolades to their resume as well.

Auburn players Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler and head coach Bruce Pearl were all recognized by the SEC on Tuesday for their part in leading the Tigers to an undefeated record at home and the regular-season title. The All-SEC awards are chosen by the conference’s 14 coaches.

Auburn looks to take the momentum from their award-winning season into the SEC Tournament this Friday, where its 27-4 record earned them the No. 1 seed.

The awards were announced on SEC Sports official website:

Jabari Smith, First-Team All-SEC

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Jabari Smith is no stranger to accolades. He just earned Auburn’s first All-American award in 23 years, and now he has a first-team All-SEC nod to go right along with it. Smith averaged 17 points per game and shot 44 percent from the field this year.

Walker Kessler, First-Team All-SEC

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn gets a pair of players with first-team accolades, as center Walker Kessler made the list, too. Kessler was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabar Center of the Year award this year and was an integral piece in Auburn’s regular-season championship run.

Bruce Pearl, SEC Coach of the Year

Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Network)

With a regular-season SEC championship and a No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament, it should come as no surprise that Bruce Pearl gets the nod as the SEC’s coach of the year. This is Pearl’s third time winning the award, and it’s the first time he’s won it as the coach of the Auburn Tigers.

Jabari Smith, SEC Freshman of the Year

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC gave Smith the yearly accolade just after he picked up his fifth SEC Freshman of the Week award on Monday. He’s projected to be the No. 2 pick in the NBA’s draft lottery, according to CBS Sports.

Walker Kessler, SEC Defensive Player of the Year

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Kessler’s defensive play has been a major contributor to Auburn’s success. He broke Auburn’s single-season record for blocked shots with 140 and he leads the team in rebounds with 8.2 rebounds per game.

The remaining SEC Awards

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

First Team

JD Notae, Arkansas

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tari Eason, LSU

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

JD Davison, Alabama

Jabari Smith, Auburn

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Brandon Murray, LSU

Devin Carter, South Carolina

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

