Auburn DL target TJ Lindsey announces top five, sets commitment date

Defensive lineman TJ Lindsey is one of Auburn’s top remaining targets and the interest is certainly mutual. The four-star prospect has taken multiple trips to the Plains and on Monday included the Tigers in his top five schools.

They will be battling Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas and Miami for Lindsey also set his commitment date for Saturday, Aug. 12.

He officially visited all of his finalists, except for Alabama, in June and was planning to return to Auburn for Big Cat Weekend but was unable to do to practice at IMG Academy. However, his parents were able to check out the event and he FaceTimed in to enjoy the big day.

He is the No. 304 overall player and No. 34 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 46 player from Florida.

Plenty can change before his commitment date but the Tigers are currently leading for the 6-foot-3, 291-pounder. They received two 247Sports crystal balls back in July with Texas A&M having one that was made back in April.

Auburn currently has the No. 16 ranked class for the 2024 recruiting cycle but has just one defensive lineman committed, four-star Malik Blocton.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire