Auburn DL coach Jeremy Garrett to take on similar role with Jacksonville Jaguars

Just when we thought Auburn’s coaching staff had been finalized for the 2024 season, an unforeseen wrench was thrown into the plan.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported Friday that Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett is expected to bolt to the NFL to take on a similar role with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The move will be Garrett’s second time as an NFL assistant coach, as he served as an assistant defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns from 2020-21. He returned to the college ranks in 2022 as a part of Hugh Freeze’s staff at Liberty before making the move to Auburn in 2023.

Marcus Harris and Keldric Faulk are the two notable defensive linemen who were the most productive under Garrett’s leadership in 2023, his lone season at Auburn. Harris recorded 40 total tackles and led the team with seven sacks. Faulk as a true freshman made 36 tackles with a sack and a pass deflection.

Auburn’s defense ranked 12th in the SEC in total tackles last season with 752 total, and finished No. 7 in sacks with 31. Auburn defensive linemen contributed 160 tackles and 12 sacks to that total.

Head coach Hugh Freeze has reeled in defensive upgrades to his staff such as DJ Durkin and Charles Kelly this offseason. Who will Freeze talk with about filling the recent vacancy on his staff?

The Jacksonville #Jaguars are expected to hire Auburn’s Jeremy Garrett as defensive line coach, sources tell @247sports. The former Ole Miss defensive lineman is a highly regarded up-and-coming coach and previously worked in the NFL as an assistant DL coach with the Browns.… pic.twitter.com/GnHeTgYzTu — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 2, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire