Will Auburn’s deteriorating run game wake up against Arkansas?

Auburn’s offense has been slowly regressing as the season has gone on.

The Tigers started out the season hot with two 60+ point performances. In the four games since, Auburn is averaging 22 points per game. Not good.

While Auburn may not be able to throw the ball efficiently (due in part to the 23 drops the receivers have had this season), their dependent run game has slowly been shutting down.

Auburn ran for 364 yards against Alabama State. The following week, they ran for 182 against Penn State. Then 166 against Georga State, then 163 against LSU… and finally 39 yards against Georgia this past weekend.

Without good receiver play or even average receiver play, Auburn can’t sustain offense. Their run game is slowly dying because of it. Opponents have keyed into what Auburn wants to do with Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, and it has hurt them.

This weekend, the offense is tasked with scoring enough points to beat a top 20 team on the road. Can they do it?

No. 17 Arkansas (Auburn’s opponent this weekend) is 11th in the SEC in rushing yards allowed per game (181.5) and 10th in yards allowed per run (5.44). Even if Auburn’s passing game falters (which there’s a chance that it does), the Tigers should still be able to run the ball barring catastrophe.

They’re going to have to get something going to build momentum heading into the back half of the season. The SEC West title is still on the line.

