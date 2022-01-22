Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason steps down after one season with Tigers

Auburn will have two new coordinators in 2022.

The Tigers announced Saturday that former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason stepped down from his position. Mason served as Auburn's defensive coordinator in 2021 after joining the Tigers' staff when Bryan Harsin was hired from Boise State.

Mason will be replaced by linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding.

"First and foremost, I want to thank Coach Mason for his leadership as our defensive coordinator this past season and wish nothing but the best for him on his next steps," Harsin said in a statement. "The decision to leave Auburn was not an easy one for him, and he will always be a part of the Auburn family."

"Coach Schmedding was at Coach Mason's side day after day getting our defense prepared and ready. He is a tremendous defensive coach, who has coordinated championship defenses and is a proven winner. I know our defense will take the next steps forward under Coach Schmedding's leadership."

Mason has been mentioned as a candidate to take the vacant defensive coordinator job at Oklahoma State. Cowboys defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left for Ohio State at the end of the 2021 season after Oklahoma State's defense was one of the best in the country. The Cowboys gave up 18 points per game and just 4.5 yards per play.

Auburn's defense, meanwhile, gave up under 22 points per game and 5.3 yards per play. The Tigers stumbled to the finish line with five consecutive losses after a 6-2 start. That streak included a 17-13 loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl and opposing teams scored more than 24 points just once in those five games.

Mason's departure comes after Harsin fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo at the end of the regular season. Bobo, the former coach at Colorado State, came to Auburn from South Carolina and also spent just one season with the Tigers. Bobo's replacement is former Seattle Seahawks assistant Austin Davis and the Tigers have added former Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada in the transfer portal this offseason.

Mason was 27-55 in nearly seven full seasons at Vanderbilt from 2014-20. He replaced James Franklin at Vanderbilt and came to Nashville from Stanford, where he had been an assistant coach for four seasons.