Auburn’s defense will aim to make Penn State one-dimensional in Happy Valley

Could Auburn shut out Penn State?

One of the members of the Auburn community’s most popular YouTube channel thinks that it is a possibility.

Mike Gittens of “The War Rapport” joined the Locked On Auburn podcast to talk about Auburn’s matchup with Penn State.

“If they are going to be one dimensional on offense, Penn State might not score a point in this game,” he said. “I don’t care that they’re at home. This defense, as good as they have played in the first two games, is still building momentum. They have not even peaked out yet. They are not even close. “This is a brand new scheme. I think Derek Mason has these guys in the right mindset Zakoby (McClain) was already the top tackler in the country. Not because he made a bunch of tackles on a bad defense but because he just doesn’t miss tackles.”

Auburn’s defense will more than likely sell out to stop the run on Saturday and if they succeed, Auburn fans would be stoked to see this take come true.

