Auburn DB target Jalewis Solomon can see himself playing for Wesley McGriff

Four-star athlete Jalewis Solomon was in Auburn last week but the two-way player decided to return Monday for an unofficial visit.

“I’ve been wanting to come back ever since we had that 7-on-7,” Solomon told Rivals’ Caleb Jones. “I promised them that I’d come back either Monday or Tuesday. I’ve been wanting to come back ever since that day.”

While the Ellaville, Georgia product has been to the Plains several times, this was his mom’s first trip.

Solomon is listed as an athlete and some schools are recruiting the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder as a wide receiver but Hugh Freeze and cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff are recruiting him at corner and nickel.

McGriff is his primary recruiter and someone that Solomon is building a strong relationship with and can see himself playing for.

“He just loves getting all his freshmen on the field, getting them time to play and just how he strives to get whatever his players want,” Solomon said of McGriff. “He’ll always put a smile on your face whenever you need it.”

Rivals ranks him as the No. 143 overall player and No. 24 wide receiver. They also have him as the No. 18 player from Georgia.

Ona advantage Auburn has is defensive lineman Zykevious Walker, who is Solomon’s brother.

Solomon included Auburn in his top 11 schools and his next step will be trimming that list down to five before making a commitment.

