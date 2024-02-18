Auburn crushes Eastern Kentucky to earn series sweep

Auburn baseball closes out opening weekend with another convincing win over Eastern Kentucky.

Auburn pitching limited the Colonels to just three hits in Sunday’s game, and struck out a combined 14 batters in the Tigers’ 9-1 win over Eastern Kentucky, thus completing the sweep.

UAB transfer Carson Myers earned his first start as an Auburn Tiger on Sunday and delivered the best weekend performance on the mound. He struck out eight batters over six complete innings of work, allowing just two hits and issuing one walk. Myers’ best inning was his last, as he struck out the side on 12 pitches in the 6th inning.

Myers’ hard work did not go by the wayside once he departed, as Christian Herberholz produced similar numbers over the final three innings. He finished the day with six strikeouts while allowing one earned run on one hit with a walk.

As strong as Auburn’s pitching was on Sunday, so was the bottom of the lineup. The combination of Cooper Weiss, Christian Hall, and Deric Fabian went 7-of-9 at the plate with six RBI and a home run.

Hall extended Auburn’s lead to 3-0 in the 2nd inning with his first home run as a Tiger. Weiss scored the next run by singling home Bobby Peirce in the 3rd inning, and Fabian was responsible for the ensuing three runs over the 3rd and 5th innings.

Ike Irish had another respectable outing at the plate by recording two RBI, which included an RBI triple in the 1st inning to give Auburn and early 1-0 lead.

The Tigers return to action Tuesday to face UAB at Plainsman Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire