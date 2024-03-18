Advertisement

Auburn cracks top 10 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ahead of NCAA Tournament

Auburn basketball battled Florida for the SEC Tournament crown on Sunday and rose from the dust as victors.

Due to its tournament win, the Tigers are among this week’s top movers in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Auburn will enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 team in the country, rising five spots from their spot at No. 12 last week.

Auburn’s SEC Tournament final opponent, Florida was this week’s biggest mover by rising six spots to No. 23 after taking down Alabama and Texas A&M before meeting Auburn in the championship game. St. Mary’s joins Auburn by moving up five places from its previous position. Illinois and Iowa State gained ground in this week’s poll by advancing four spots. Creighton suffered the biggest drop of the week by falling five places to No. 11.

The final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ahead of the NCAA Tournament features six SEC teams. Tennessee remains the top team in the conference at No. 6, one spot ahead of Auburn. Kentucky is next at No. 12, followed by South Carolina at No. 17 and Alabama at No. 18. The Gators round out the list at No. 23.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

31-3

800 (32)

+1

2

Houston

30-4

752

-1

3

Purdue

29-4

740

4

Iowa State

27-7

697

+4

5

North Carolina

27-7

672

-1

6

Tennessee

24-8

595

-1

7

Auburn

27-7

573

+5

8

Marquette

25-9

560

+2

9

Arizona

25-8

544

-2

10

Illinois

26-8

508

+4

11

Creighton

23-9

506

-5

12

Kentucky

23-9

415

-3

13

Baylor

23-10

411

14

Duke

24-8

400

-3

15

Saint Mary’s

26-7

297

+5

16

Gonzaga

25-7

220

-1

17

South Carolina

26-7

218

-1

18

Alabama

21-11

197

+1

19

Utah State

27-6

193

-1

20

Kansas

22-10

188

-3

21

BYU

23-10

182

22

Texas Tech

23-10

134

+1

23

Florida

24-11

130

+6

24

Wisconsin

22-13

110

25

San Diego State

24-10

74

+2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Nevada; No. 24 Dayton; No. 25 Washington State

Others Receiving Votes

New Mexico 68; Washington State 63; James Madison 30; Dayton 30; Nevada 29; Drake 29; Nebraska 12; North Carolina State 11; Colorado 4; Indiana State 2; Boise State 2; Pittsburgh 1; Michigan State 1; McNeese State 1; Grand Canyon 1

