Auburn cracks top 10 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ahead of NCAA Tournament
Auburn basketball battled Florida for the SEC Tournament crown on Sunday and rose from the dust as victors.
Due to its tournament win, the Tigers are among this week’s top movers in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Auburn will enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 team in the country, rising five spots from their spot at No. 12 last week.
Auburn’s SEC Tournament final opponent, Florida was this week’s biggest mover by rising six spots to No. 23 after taking down Alabama and Texas A&M before meeting Auburn in the championship game. St. Mary’s joins Auburn by moving up five places from its previous position. Illinois and Iowa State gained ground in this week’s poll by advancing four spots. Creighton suffered the biggest drop of the week by falling five places to No. 11.
The final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ahead of the NCAA Tournament features six SEC teams. Tennessee remains the top team in the conference at No. 6, one spot ahead of Auburn. Kentucky is next at No. 12, followed by South Carolina at No. 17 and Alabama at No. 18. The Gators round out the list at No. 23.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
31-3
800 (32)
+1
2
Houston
30-4
752
-1
3
Purdue
29-4
740
–
4
Iowa State
27-7
697
+4
5
27-7
672
-1
6
24-8
595
-1
7
27-7
573
+5
8
Marquette
25-9
560
+2
9
Arizona
25-8
544
-2
10
Illinois
26-8
508
+4
11
Creighton
23-9
506
-5
12
23-9
415
-3
13
Baylor
23-10
411
–
14
24-8
400
-3
15
Saint Mary’s
26-7
297
+5
16
Gonzaga
25-7
220
-1
17
South Carolina
26-7
218
-1
18
21-11
197
+1
19
Utah State
27-6
193
-1
20
Kansas
22-10
188
-3
21
BYU
23-10
182
–
22
Texas Tech
23-10
134
+1
23
24-11
130
+6
24
22-13
110
–
25
San Diego State
24-10
74
+2
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Nevada; No. 24 Dayton; No. 25 Washington State
Others Receiving Votes
New Mexico 68; Washington State 63; James Madison 30; Dayton 30; Nevada 29; Drake 29; Nebraska 12; North Carolina State 11; Colorado 4; Indiana State 2; Boise State 2; Pittsburgh 1; Michigan State 1; McNeese State 1; Grand Canyon 1
Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__