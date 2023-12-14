Auburn cracks top 10 of KenPom rankings after compelling win over UNC Asheville

The Auburn Tigers are getting hot at the right time.

Auburn knocked off UNC Asheville on Wednesday night, 87-62, as part of the Rocket City Classic at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The victory was Auburn’s second-straight victory with a margin of over 25 points, which is great considering the USC Trojans are set to visit Neville Arena on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 15 players saw action on Wednesday, with 10 of those scoring at least five points. As a team, Auburn shot 53% from the field. The Tigers were also able to pull away from UNC Asheville in the second half by connecting on an impressive 65% of their shots. Auburn was also able to score on 59% of their possessions (40-of-67).

Defensively, the Tigers were just as dominant as they had been all season long. Auburn limited the Bulldogs to succeed on just 45% of their shot attempts and were able to pull down 27 defensive rebounds.

How much of an impact did Auburn’s win over UNC Asheville have on their KenPom ranking? Here’s a look at where the Tigers stand according to Thursday morning’s KenPom update.

Overall ranking: No. 9

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn was on the cusp of a top 10 ranking after its blowout win over Indiana last Saturday. They would go on to claim a top 10 spot after another 20-plus point win. The Tigers trail just Tennessee, who is one slot ahead at No. 8, for the top spot in the SEC.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 19

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

The Tigers remain at the No. 19 slot in adjusted offensive efficiency following Wednesday’s win over UNC Asheville. According to KenPom data, Auburn is forecasted to score 116.7 points per 100 possessions, which is fourth-highest among SEC programs. Alabama remains the nation’s top offensive team with a projection of 123.3 points per 100 possessions. Texas A&M and Kentucky are also ahead of Auburn in the category.

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: No. 12

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s defense improves with every game. The Tigers advance three positions to No. 12 after allowing the Bulldogs to shoot just 45% from the field and by pulling down 27 total defensive rebounds. KenPom suggests that Auburn should allow 93.3 points per 100 possessions to their opponents. Tennessee and Mississippi State are the only programs in the SEC with higher defensive efficiencies.

Adjusted tempo: No. 97

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Despite the drop in this category’s ranking, Auburn’s tempo output has only dipped slightly. Following the Indiana win, the Tigers ranked No. 88 in tempo with a projected 70.9 possessions per game. However, Auburn’s tempo has dropped to 70.7 possessions per game after the Asheville win, which is No. 97 in the country.

Strength of Schedule: No. 96

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s win over UNC Asheville, whose best win is a quad-three victory over Western Kentucky, has caused Auburn’s strength of schedule ranking to dip quite a bit from its No. 62 ranking following the victory over Indiana. Auburn’s nonconference schedule has also dropped to No. 99.

The toughest schedule in the SEC belongs to Texas A&M, who checks in at No. 14 in the latest update.

USC overview

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s game against USC is set to be an entertaining one. The Trojans possess two of the top 25 recruits from the 2023 cycle in Isaiah Collier and Bronny James and will look to cool off a hot Auburn squad at Neville Arena.

Here’s a look at where the Trojans rank in every major category measured by KenPom ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Overall: No. 40

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 52 (112.3 points per 100 possessions)

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 44 (97.5 points allowed per 100 possessions)

Adjusted tempo: No. 108 (70.3 possessions per game)

Strength of Schedule: No. 61

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire