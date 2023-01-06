Auburn could be a ‘perfect fit’ for LSU transfer DeMario Tolan

Auburn placed former four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan high on their priority list during his recruitment. However, Tolan elected to sign with SEC-rival LSU out of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida.

After spending a season on the Bayou, fate may have brought him back to the Plains.

Tolan was on campus Thursday to visit the campus that he got to know so well, and was able to meet new Auburn coaches including linebackers coach Josh Aldridge and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. In an interview with Auburn Undercover (subscription required), Tolan says that he feels Auburn will be a great place for him to get a fresh start.

“The highlight of my visit today was just the new staff and how well I feel like they’re going to be for me,” Tolan said. “Just overall I feel like it’d be a great place for me moving forward. I think that they’re at a great place — just a great coach. I feel like they’re going to be a perfect fit for me and just happy to have it be my first visit.”

Tolan appeared in nine games for LSU in 2022, recording nine total tackles. His best game took place against Ole Miss on Oct. 22, when he made four stops. Before signing with LSU, Tolan was the No. 20 linebacker from the 2022 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports and was the No. 24 overall prospect from the state of Florida.

Tolan will also take visits to Missouri and Colorado before making his decision.

