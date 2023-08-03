Auburn cornerback target trending towards SEC rival ahead of his commitment

Secondary coaches Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff have assembled an impressive cornerback class, landing four-star targets A'mon Lane, Jalyn Crawford and Jayden Lewis but they are not done yet.

The top remaining target is four-star Jalewis Solomon and he is set to make his commitment at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 5. While he has a top five of Auburn, South Carolina, Florida State, Kentucky and Texas A&M, he admitted after Big Cat Weekend that Auburn and South Caroline were the two schools he was “focused on.”

The Ellaville, Georgia product was able to check out both programs last weekend and while he said his trip to Auburn “went great,” it’s the Gamecocks that are trending for him.

They have received three crystal ball predictions to land him, including one from Steve Wiltfong, the director of football recruiting for 247Sports.

Solomon is the No. 230 overall player and No. 19 athlete in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 30 player from Georgia.

While losing out on Solomon would hurt, the Tigers and Ohio State are the only two programs to have commitments from three four-star cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire