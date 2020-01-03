Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene leaving for NFL

Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene announced he is headed to the NFL, bypassing his senior season.

Igbinoghene made his announcement on social media Friday.

“I am ready for the next step of my journey,” Igbinoghene said.

Igbinoghene returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown on New Year’s Day in the Outback Bowl. He averaged 35.2 yards on nine kickoff returns this season.

He also made 42 tackles, including 28 solo tackles, and seven pass breakups this season.

Igbinoghene played 26 games the past two seasons for the Tigers.

Igbinoghene also ran track for Auburn, competing in the triple jump and the long jump.