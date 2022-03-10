Auburn cornerback makes top-20 in new prospect ranking

Auburn corner Roger McCreary has been gaining traction ahead of his limited participation at the NFL Combine, and a new prospect ranking has him cracking the top-20.

In CBS Sports writer Chris Trepasso’s list of top 50 NFL prospects after the combine, McCreary was ranked No. 13. Trapasso criticized McCreary’s arm length measurements — he measured 28 7/8″ at the Combine — but he praised McCreary’s game speed and spatial awareness at the corner position.

The history of cornerbacks with the length of McCreary’s arms is not encouraging. At all. He’s one of my #TrustTheTape prospects in this class. Every game in the SEC, McCreary was such an annoyance to every passing offense he faced. And go check the 2019 film against Ja’Marr Chase.

The 2019 film in question occurred during Auburn’s 20-23 loss against the eventual-champion LSU Tigers, where McCreary was covering wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and intercepted Joe Burrow at the two-yard-line in his first collegiate start. The play has been getting more attention after the NFL Combine, and McCreary even made an appearance on Good Morning Football to talk about it.

Despite recent attention, McCreary didn’t do a lot at the NFL Combine. He allowed the combine to take his measurements, but he declined to participate in every drill except the 40-yard-dash, where he ran a 4.5 – 20th of the 31 corners who ran it. Despite this, McCreary’s game tape has often placed him as a second-day prospect, and he’ll have more opportunity to show off his skills at Auburn’s upcoming pro day.