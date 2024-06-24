Auburn continues trending upward for 2026 LB Shadarius Toodle

Auburn football has been on an upward trend for 2026 linebacker Shadarius Toodle since his visit to campus in February. Now that is commitment date is on deck, Auburn appears to be the program to beat for his signature.

Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live has submitted a prediction in favor of Auburn landing the four-star linebacker from Mobile ahead of Toodle’s July 4 commitment date.

Toodle has racked up several impressive offers since January, and released his top 10 programs earlier this month. In addition to Auburn, Toodle is considering LSU, Texas A&M, and Michigan among others. He told On3’s Chad Simmons that he is looking to find a program with coaches who excel at both communication and development.

Auburn has two commitments for its 2026 class currently: three-star OL Kail Ellis and three-star wide receiver Denarius Gray. If Toodle pledges to Auburn, he would slide into the top spot of Auburn’s top-10 class. It also helps matters that Auburn is also the favorite to land Gulf Shores product JaMichael Garrett, a fellow four-star linebacker from the 2026 class.

Auburn has increased its chance to land Toodle by 54% in a week’s time according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. Auburn now stands at 95.4%, up from 40.9% on June 16. Toodle is the No. 3 overall recruit from Alabama for the 2026 cycle, and is the No. 4 overall linebacker according to On3.

1 new auburn prediction for Shadarius Toodle (🏈) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 6’2 210 – 2026

Position – LB

Confidence – 6

Site – On3

✍️ – @JLeeAULive — Auburn Crystal Ball (@AU_CrystalBall) June 22, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire