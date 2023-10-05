Auburn continues pursuit of Florida’s top 2024 commit

Auburn is looking to beef up its pass rush with its 2024 recruiting class, and Florida‘s top commit could fit the need.

Four-star EDGE Jamonta Waller has been a Florida pledge since June, but that has not stopped Auburn from continuing its pursuit. On3’s Jeffrey Lee joined a recent episode of The Inside Scoop with host Josh Newburg, where he shared his take on the strength of Waller’s commitment to Billy Napier and the Gators and how much of a chance Auburn has at flipping him.

“You’d like to believe — if you’re an Auburn fan — the trajectory of the program is up. You saw that Saturday against Georgia,” Lee said. “You look down South and you see Florida struggling, you’ve got to think that weighs somewhat in the recruitment of these guys. The need on defense and Auburn’s success on defense with the guys that they have is something Jamonta’s certainly noticing.”

Despite being a Florida pledge, Waller was on campus for Auburn’s game against No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 30. He, along with Alabama commits Caleb Odom and Ryan Williams, were among several outside commits to visit during the weekend.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire