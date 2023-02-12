Auburn continues to drop in KenPom rankings following loss to Alabama

Auburn was on the brink of snapping a streak of two straight losses, and a stretch of four losses in five games on Saturday against rival Alabama.

Auburn led for nearly 25 minutes of game time, but Alabama’s depth pushed them to a late run, which was enough for the No. 3 Crimson Tide to earn the 77-69 win at Neville Arena.

The loss adds to the recent rough patch that Auburn has experienced, which translates to drops in several categories that the KenPom rankings measure.

The loss was tough, but how much did the Tigers’ place in the KenPom rankings drop? Here’s a look at where the Tigers stand following Saturday’s action around the world of College Basketball.

Overall Ranking: No. 28

Auburn’s recent rough patch has translated to its latest KenPom overall ranking. The Tigers drop one spot from Tuesday’s update, which has them on the lower side of the top-30.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 60

Auburn shot 32% from the field in Saturday’s loss, which dropped their adjusted offensive efficency output from No. 58 to No. 60. Auburn is projected to score 111.6 points per 100 possessions. Baylor leads the nation in this category by scoring a projected 121.3 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 20

Alabama shot a whopping 59% from the field on Saturday, which has caused Auburn to fall four places from No. 16 to No. 20 in the latest update. The Tigers are projected to allow their opponents to score 93.8 points per 100 possessions. Tennessee is the nation’s best in this category by projecting to allow 86.5 points per 100 possessions to their opponents.

Adjusted tempo: No. 159

Auburn saw their biggest drop in this category. Auburn is now projected to possess the ball 67.7 times a contest, which is No. 159 in the nation, and down from No. 141 after Tuesday’s loss to Texas A&M. Auburn held 69 possessions in Saturday’s game with Alabama.

Strength of Schedule: No. 32

Over the last three games, Auburn has played the top-3 teams in the SEC standings. That note is a big reason for Auburn’s strength of schedule increase, which has moved up from No. 40 to No. 32 over the last week.

Missouri Overview

Auburn’s next opponent, Missouri, is feeling confident after upsetting No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday with a buzzer-beating shot. Here’s where the Tigers rank in the KenPom ahead of Tuesday’s game at Neville Arena.

