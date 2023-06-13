Auburn is considered a ‘top school’ for local wide receiver

College football coaches everywhere want to snag the best players in every recruiting cycle. It is even a top priority to keep those who live near the university close to home.

Auburn has the chance to do that with four-star wide receiver Malcolm Simmons.

Simmons, who lives in nearby Alexander City, recently competed in the Auburn Elite camp alongside fellow Auburn targets Bryce Cain and Tavion Wallace. While there, he told Jason Caldwell of Auburn Undercover that he is strongly considering Auburn as his college home by saying that the Tigers are “going to be in his top schools.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He also mentioned that wide receivers coach Marcus Davis told him that he hopes to get the chance to coach him. However, the ball appears to be in Auburn’s court. Auburn is also going after fellow in-state wide receivers Mario Craver and Bryce Cain, so it will all come down to their decisions.

“They are saying for the other receivers they are recruiting and for me, it’s going to be hard,” Simmons told Auburn Undercover. “They were like ‘just be patient and we’ll decide pretty soon.’”

Simmons is a talented athlete who led Benjamin Russell in both rushing and receiving yards last season and scored 19 total touchdowns. He is the state of Alabama’s No. 19 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle and is the nation’s No. 31 wide receiver.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Advertisement

More Recruiting!

Auburn becomes favorite for 4-star in-state running back target 4-star Alabama commit sets Auburn official visit Jayln Crawford includes in Auburn in top four, will announce commitment this summer

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire