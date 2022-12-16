Auburn commits announce Early Signing Day plans

JD McCarthy
·1 min read

Early Signing Day is one of the most important dates in college football and it is just days away. The Early Signing Period will open on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and a ton of college football recruits will sign with their future team and several Auburn commits plan to do just that.

Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class currently has 13 commits and ranks 42nd in the country according to the 247Sports team rankings. Since arriving Hugh Freeze has put an emphasis on recruiting the trenches and it has paid off, the Tigers have four commits along the offensive line and three along the defensive line.

As of Today five of Auburn’s commits have announced their plans for Early Signing Day. Here is a look at when they will sign with the Tigers on Wednesday.

4-star IOL Bradyn Joiner

4-star DL Darron Reed

3-star CB Colton Hood

3-star OT Tyler Johnson

3-star EDGE Brenton Williams

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories