Auburn commits announce Early Signing Day plans

Early Signing Day is one of the most important dates in college football and it is just days away. The Early Signing Period will open on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and a ton of college football recruits will sign with their future team and several Auburn commits plan to do just that.

Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class currently has 13 commits and ranks 42nd in the country according to the 247Sports team rankings. Since arriving Hugh Freeze has put an emphasis on recruiting the trenches and it has paid off, the Tigers have four commits along the offensive line and three along the defensive line.

As of Today five of Auburn’s commits have announced their plans for Early Signing Day. Here is a look at when they will sign with the Tigers on Wednesday.

4-star IOL Bradyn Joiner

I will be signing my NLI Wednesday December 21st…

Where : Hubbards Off Main~Oxford,AL

Time : 1:00pm

*If any media would like to come, dm me* pic.twitter.com/INpZ6shbyv — Bradyn “Franchise” Joiner (@BradynOL78) December 14, 2022

4-star DL Darron Reed

3-star CB Colton Hood

Signing wendesday dec 21st at 10:30 @ Eagles landing Christian academy #AGTG #WDE 🦅🦅 — Colton “Dr. Strange🕴” Hood (@Colton_Hood2023) December 15, 2022

3-star OT Tyler Johnson

Signing day will be on the 21st of Dec at 6PM!!!!!!!!! #WDE #WarEagle 🦅🟠🔵 pic.twitter.com/ttt5CF2Z4H — tjohnson (@Tjohnson_77) December 16, 2022

3-star EDGE Brenton Williams

I will be signing my NLI Wednesday

December 21st

Where : Opelika high school indoor practice facility

Time : 10 am

*If any media wants to come, dm me* #WDE pic.twitter.com/Bg5XgQwiQo — Brenton Williams (@Br3ntonWilliams) December 15, 2022

