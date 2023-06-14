Auburn commit A’Mon Lane shuts down recruitment

A'mon Lane has been committed to Auburn longer than anyone and on Tuesday he announced that his recruitment is over.

The four-star cornerback took to Twitter to say that he is shutting down his recruitment and only visiting Auburn moving forward.

“I want to thank all the coaches who have poured time into me and my family,” he wrote. “I am beyond grateful and blessed for all the opportunities that God has given me. I’m officially shutting down my recruitment and I will be taking one official visit to Auburn in December! WAR EAGLE”

Lane is from Moody, Alabama, and committed to Auburn back on July 30, 2022. He has been actively recruiting for Auburn since then and has helped Auburn build an impressive defensive back haul.

The Tigers also have commits from four-star cornerback Jayden Lewis and four-star safety Kensley Faustin.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder has visited Auburn twice since committing with his most recent trip being on March 20.

Lane is Auburn’s highest-ranked defensive commit at No. 319 overall in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 27 cornerback and No, 18 player from Alabama.

