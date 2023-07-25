Auburn commit keeping his recruitment ‘pretty open’

Malik Autry’s commitment to Auburn is strong but his recruitment is far from over. The 2025 prospect has two years before he can officially sign and several SEC rivals are giving the Opelika native something to think about.

“I’m still committed to Auburn right now, but I’m still keeping my recruitment pretty open for certain big schools I like,” Autry told On3’s Corey Bender. “Florida, Georgia and Alabama, those are my main three schools I still communicate with.”

“Florida definitely has a chance in my recruitment, for sure,” he added.

Autry is set to visit Florida for the second time on Tuesday, with both trips coming in the past two months. The good news for Auburn is he was supposed to visit over the weekend for their Grill in the Ville cookout but will instead be in Auburn for Big Cat Weekend.

Autry is the No. 353 overall player and No. 35 defensive lineman in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 16 player from Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder is currently Aubun’s only commit in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

While Opelika and Gainesville are only five hours apart, Autry is also a fan of some of the things that the state of Florida can offer.

“Gainesville is cool because coming from Alabama to Florida is always a big difference,” Autry explained. “Their housing, the whole environment, Raising Cane’s (Chicken Tenders), all of it; it was great.

“Also, I liked the pools and it’s always sunny down there. I think I just like the state of Florida in general.”

