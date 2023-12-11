Auburn commit Jamonta Waller ‘working hard’ to flip Five-star LJ McCray

Hugh Freeze isn’t the only Auburn man working the recruiting trail this offseason.

Four-star EDGE commit Jamonta Waller is reportedly “working hard” to flip 5-star Florida defensive lineman commit LJ McCray to the Tigers according to On3.

The Daytona Beach, Florida native McCray took a visit to the Plains after visiting Florida State last week, showing he is weighing his options heavily ahead of National Signing Day in February.

The 5-star recruit is a wrecking ball of an athlete. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in around 260 pounds, McCray collected 17.5 tackles for loss in his senior season at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach.

His presence would be immediately felt on an Auburn interior defensive line that struggled to pressure the quarterback outside of Marcus Harris.

Waller took it one step further, describing how he and McCray would create “magic” on the same defensive front.

“I just want us to be on the same field together, man,” Waller said. “They can’t block both of us. It’s just magic what it could be.”

Whether the two highly-touted recruits would create magic remains to be seen, but Auburn’s staff will certainly be hoping to fill another hole with a flipped-5-star recruit.

Hugh Freeze and company did it just a few weeks ago with wide receiver Cam Coleman. We’ll see if they capture strike lighting in a bottle twice by flipping McCray.

