Auburn commit DeAndre Carter ‘can’t wait’ to attend the Iron Bowl

DeAndre Carter is not only one of the top offensive line recruits in the country, he is also one of Auburn’s most important commits.

After years of poor recruiting on the offensive line, the new staff is looking to change that and provided some much-needed proof of concept when they landed the four-star prospect over Texas.

The Santa Anna, California prospect has taken several trips to the Plains but this weekend will be his first chance to watch Auburn play in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“I can’t wait, I’ve heard it’s a crazy atmosphere for sure,” Carter told Greg Biggins of 247Sports. “This will be my first game at Auburn so I’m excited and really looking forward to it.

Auburn secured a commitment from Carter in September but the Texas Longhorns never stopped recruiting him. Auburn was able to survive the push and he recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Tigers.

“I still feel great about my commitment to Auburn,” he told Biggins. “It was a tough decision but I really connected with the coaches well and that was big for me.”

Carter is the No. 131 overall player and No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 14 player from California.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire