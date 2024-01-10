Auburn, college football fans react to Nick Saban retiring

Nick Sabam, the greatest college football coach is retiring. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low on Wednesday.

Saban took over Alabama in 2007 and led the Crimson Tide on one of the greatest runs in college football history, winning six national championships in 17 seasons. He also won a title at LSU in 2003, giving him seven overall.

Spending time at Toledo and Michigan State before jumping to the SEC, he retired with a 292-71-1 record overall, including a 201-29 mark in Tuscaloosa.

Despite all of his success, the Tigers more than held their own against Saban in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with Auburn winning four of their nine meetings on the Plains.

The move shocked the college football world and fans of the entire sport took to social media to react. Here is a look at the best reactions.

Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 10, 2024

Oh happy day 🎶

OH HAPPY DAYYYYYYYY — Chandler Wooten (@ItsMeWootang) January 10, 2024

Let me remind you all: Nick Saban finishes 5-7 in Jordan Hare Stadium. — Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) January 10, 2024

Just called & spoke to @ClowESPN It's real. Honestly still struggling to process it all… — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 10, 2024

IS THE NIGHTMARE OVER?!?!? — GLENN DANZIG FOREVER (@LonelyTalegater) January 10, 2024

OUR DAY HAS COME pic.twitter.com/HOXlivY1HK — BARNING HARD (@IAMBARNINGHARD) January 10, 2024

No words — joshdub (@joshdub_) January 10, 2024

It’s crazy Hugh Freeze scared Saban into retirement…. — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) January 10, 2024

lots of free agent football fans otw… — Kam (@_BigHomieKam) January 10, 2024

🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨

Trusted sources tell MBG that Nick Saban has called a team meeting to announce his retirement. pic.twitter.com/8YBMSAcD0Q — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) January 10, 2024

This is the best day of my life holy shit — Kyle (@AllAubarn) January 10, 2024

Don’t talk to me for the rest of the day — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban to his team at halftime of the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/KvoNdc7eZf — cristilmethod (@cristilmethod) January 10, 2024

Coach K after someone told him Nick Saban retired without doing a year long drawn out retirement tour pic.twitter.com/EeOqWnqGPn — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 10, 2024

Well… — perry “uno” thompson (@fhsperryt1) January 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire