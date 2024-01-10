Advertisement

Auburn, college football fans react to Nick Saban retiring

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

Nick Sabam, the greatest college football coach is retiring. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low on Wednesday.

Saban took over Alabama in 2007 and led the Crimson Tide on one of the greatest runs in college football history, winning six national championships in 17 seasons. He also won a title at LSU in 2003, giving him seven overall.

Spending time at Toledo and Michigan State before jumping to the SEC, he retired with a 292-71-1 record overall, including a 201-29 mark in Tuscaloosa.

Despite all of his success, the Tigers more than held their own against Saban in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with Auburn winning four of their nine meetings on the Plains.

The move shocked the college football world and fans of the entire sport took to social media to react. Here is a look at the best reactions.

