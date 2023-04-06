Auburn DE Colby Wooden reportedly visiting Jaguars

Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden is reportedly set to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy.

Each NFL team is allowed to bring in 30 players for a visit before the draft and the Jaguars have used several of those spots on defensive linemen and edge rushers. In addition to Wooden, prospects who have reportedly visited Jacksonville include pass rushers Nolan Smith, Byron Young, and YaYa Diaby of Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisville, respectively.

Wooden measures in at 6’4, 273 pounds after adding more than 40 pounds during his career at Auburn. While that’s a similar size as Travon Walker, Wooden likely projects as a defensive end in the Jaguars’ 3-4 and did most of his damage in college as an interior rusher.

In his final season with the Tigers, Wooden had six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. In a recent seven-round mock draft, ESPN’s Jordan Reid had Wooden projected as a fifth-round pick.

