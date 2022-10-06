Auburn coaching records for International Coaches Day

It’s International Coaches Day, and so we here at Auburn Wire thought we’d give some props to some of the Tigers’ leading bosses.

Presented below are the head coaches from five major sports at Auburn and their respective records, SEC championship appearances and national title appearances. Auburn has long chased the moniker of the “Everything School”, and it certainly has had some history over the years to prove that claim among its entire athletic program.

It should be noted that these records will only account for what a coach has done at Auburn — a coach’s record at another job won’t be considered. With that in mind, here is the list:

Bryan Harsin, Football

Record at Auburn: 9-9 (4-6 SEC)

SEC Championship Appearances: None

National Championship Appearances: None

Bruce Pearl, Men's Basketball

Record at Auburn: 166-97 (74-70 SEC)

SEC Championship Appearances: Three (Two regular season wins, one conference tournament win)

National Championship Appearances: None (reached Final Four in 2019)

Johnnie Harris, Women's Basketball

Record at Auburn: 10-18 (2-14 SEC)

SEC Championship Appearances: None

National Championship Appearances: None

Butch Thompson, Baseball

Record at Auburn: 222-164 (78-100 SEC)

SEC Championship Appearances: None

National Championship Appearances: Two College World Series appearances

Mickey Dean, Softball

Record at Auburn: 123-73 (28-46 SEC)

SEC Championship Appearances: None

National Championship Appearances: None

