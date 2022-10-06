Auburn coaching records for International Coaches Day
It’s International Coaches Day, and so we here at Auburn Wire thought we’d give some props to some of the Tigers’ leading bosses.
Presented below are the head coaches from five major sports at Auburn and their respective records, SEC championship appearances and national title appearances. Auburn has long chased the moniker of the “Everything School”, and it certainly has had some history over the years to prove that claim among its entire athletic program.
It should be noted that these records will only account for what a coach has done at Auburn — a coach’s record at another job won’t be considered. With that in mind, here is the list:
Bryan Harsin, Football
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Record at Auburn: 9-9 (4-6 SEC)
SEC Championship Appearances: None
National Championship Appearances: None
Bruce Pearl, Men's Basketball
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Record at Auburn: 166-97 (74-70 SEC)
SEC Championship Appearances: Three (Two regular season wins, one conference tournament win)
National Championship Appearances: None (reached Final Four in 2019)
Johnnie Harris, Women's Basketball
Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Record at Auburn: 10-18 (2-14 SEC)
SEC Championship Appearances: None
National Championship Appearances: None
Butch Thompson, Baseball
(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Record at Auburn: 222-164 (78-100 SEC)
SEC Championship Appearances: None
National Championship Appearances: Two College World Series appearances
Mickey Dean, Softball
Elaina Eichorn/AU Athletics
Record at Auburn: 123-73 (28-46 SEC)
SEC Championship Appearances: None
National Championship Appearances: None