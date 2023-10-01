What Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said after the Georgia game

The Auburn Tigers came so close to defeating the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia trailed for most of the game.

The Bulldogs and quarterback Carson Beck overcame an early 10-point deficit and a pair of turnovers to finally take a fourth quarter lead against Auburn.

The Tigers, who rushed for more than 200 yards against Georgia, could not mount a final scoring drive and lost, 27-20. Auburn is 3-2, while Georgia moves to 5-0.

Auburn Tigers fans have many reasons for optimism after nearly upsetting Georgia. What did Auburn coach Hugh Freeze have to say after the Georgia-Auburn game?

Proud, but dissappointed

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze was proud of his team, but disappointed it could not pull off a win. The Tigers had a recipe for an upset: force two Georgia turnovers and rush for over 200 yards.

I’m really proud of our kids. Hopefully we can build off the way we played better today. It hurts and it’s disappointing that we couldn’t find a way to get it done.

Freeze on capitalizing off turnovers

Auburn scored 14 points off two turnovers against Georgia. Unfortunately for the Tigers, their night ended with an interception.

We preach when a break comes our way, score. We scored points on both of those. Those are huge. Would’ve been nice to get two or three more.

Freeze on having a chance to upset Georgia

Freeze is disappointed Auburn could not beat Georgia. The Tigers had an opportunity to earn a program-changing win over the No. 1 team in the country.

You have a chance to, you know, to beat the No. 1 team in the country and back-to-back national champions at home, and the feeling that you get, if you can pull that off, is just ecstatic.

Freeze on Auburn's third down struggles

Hugh Freeze and Auburn needed to a get a few more third-down conversion and stops to beat Georgia. Georgia converted 8 of 13 third downs. Auburn went 2-for-12.

I think that’s where the game was won and lost.

Freeze on Brock Bowers

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers took over in the second half. Bowers looked pedestrian in the first half, but turned on the jets for seven catches, 148 receiving yards and a touchdown in the second half.

No. 19 (Bowers) is a handful and we didn’t do a great job guarding him. It was hard to get pressure on them with just four. He made the plays.

Freeze will replay the game over in his head

For Auburn, it was nealy an upset, but at the end of the day it is a loss. The Tigers played Georgia much closer than they have played the Bulldogs in previous years.

There’s no guarantees when you line up to play in this league that you’re going to win all of these tough football games with really good football teams. It stings. It’ll be a restless night for me, I’m sure.

Auburn had the lead for most of the game, but couldn’t put Georgia away. The Tigers needed to make a few more plays to win.

