Auburn coach Hugh Freeze reflects on departure from Mississippi and return to SEC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Mississippi football coach Hugh Freeze – now at Auburn – took the podium at SEC Media Days on Tuesday for the first time since July 13, 2017, when he did so as the coach of the Rebels.

By July 20, 2017, Freeze had resigned from his post following what the university called a "pattern of personal misconduct."

USA TODAY reported that Freeze used a university-issued phone to make a short call to a phone number connected to a female escort service on Jan. 19, 2016. The call was uncovered when the attorney for former Rebels coach Houston Nutt, who had filed a lawsuit against the university and its athletic foundation, requested Freeze's phone records. That prompted the Ole Miss investigation.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze speaks at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Freeze was asked on Tuesday whether he could envision himself working in the SEC again after he lost his post in Oxford.

"Truthfully, when the ending at Ole Miss occurred it was hard to truthfully process would you ever get that opportunity again, so I would have to say at that point no," he said.

Freeze said he believes a person's response to difficult circumstances offers more insight into their character than their successes in life.

"I would be less than truthful with you if, after we started having success at Liberty, particularly with it just going FBS and us being able to beat the likes of Arkansas and BYU and Virginia Tech and Syracuse and playing close with every Power Five that we played; did the thought startcreeping in your mind that certain opportunities might present themselves again? Yes, at that point," Freeze said. "But not prior to that point did they enter my mind."

Freeze was officially introduced as Auburn's permanent replacement for Bryan Harsin on Nov. 28.

