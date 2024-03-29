Auburn coach Bruce Pearl: 'You are not gonna hear (me) say Roll Tide' after Alabama's UNC win

Misery — or Madness — acquaints a man with strange bedfellows. Just ask Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

Instead of leading 4 seed Auburn to a potential run to the Sweet 16 following a first-round exit vs. 13 seed Yale, Pearl found himself providing in-studio coverage and analysis for Thursday's schedule of games. That included fellow 4 seed and hated in-state rival Alabama, who played 1 seed North Carolina in the regional semifinal.

Following the Crimson Tide's 89-87 upset over 1 seed UNC in the Sweet 16, Pearl was largely congratulatory of Nate Oats' team from the studio. But he didn't go as far as Auburn alum Charles Barkley, who famously (or infamously) said "Roll Tide" when predicting an Alabama upset prior to the game.

"But you are not gonna hear Coach Bruce Pearl say 'Roll Tide,' OK?" Pearl said at the desk. "It takes two Ls to spell 'Roll Tide.' Alright? A good day in Auburn is when we win and they lose. But you know what? My hat's off to them. They played great. Grant Nelson, he was a monster."

"It takes two Ls to spell ROLL TIDE. A good day at Auburn is when we win and they lose. But you know what, my hat's off to them. They played great. And Grant Nelson, he was a monster."



—@coachbrucepearl on Alabama's win over UNC pic.twitter.com/BOwOPST8OB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2024

As expected of Auburn's basketball coach, Pearl refused to yell out Alabama's famed cheer (except, of course, for the two times he said it). Regardless, Pearl was largely congratulatory of his fellow SEC compatriots, particularly of Nelson. The North Dakota State transfer helped power the Crimson Tide to victory with 24 points (including 12 of the team's final 14), 12 rebounds and five blocks, featuring the game clincher in the final second.

Social media being what it is, however, college basketball fans were quick to point out that Pearl did indeed say "Roll Tide," even clipping the video to have him repeat the phrase over and over.

Here's a look at some of the funnier reactions to Pearl's quip:

Strange to hear Bruce Pearl say Roll Tide https://t.co/3Yt65NauWc — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) March 29, 2024

We just did, boss pic.twitter.com/e6X1PlsOFG — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 29, 2024

Bruce Pearl on TBS just now: "You will not hear Bruce Pearl say Roll Tide."



But...you...just...said...it.



Give the Auburn coach credit. He did give Alabama full credit. — Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) March 29, 2024

Bruce Pearl said WHAT … 🫢 pic.twitter.com/WBtxVNZIFx — SEC Unfiltered (@SECUnfiltered) March 29, 2024

Alabama has another chance to keep Pearl from saying "Roll Tide" when it takes on Clemson in the Elite Eight on Saturday.

