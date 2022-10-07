Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, freshman Chance Westry both undergo same knee surgery

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl underwent arthroscopic knee surgery alongside freshman guard Chance Westry on Thursday, the program announced.

It’s unclear what led to either of their injuries, but the procedures reportedly went as planned. Pearl will return to work on Monday, though won’t be at full strength. Westry will be out for at least three weeks.

Chance and I did great! Got the best team of Doctors and Trainers in the business! Gotta make my limp look more like a strut 😂Chance and I appreciate all your prayers! Gods got us! https://t.co/hYWfQcRHbS — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) October 6, 2022

Pearl is set to enter his ninth season leading the Tigers this fall. He’s compiled a 166-98 overall record so far at Auburn and is fresh off winning his second regular season SEC title. Pearl signed an eight-year contract extension with the program in January, and said he hopes to remain there “for life.”

Westry, a 6-foot-6 guard out of Chandler, Arizona, was a four-star Rivals.com recruit and the No. 34 ranked player in the class of 2022. He landed at Auburn with offers from Arizona State, Florida, Georgetown, Michigan, Syracuse and more.

Westry is the second significant Tigers player to be sidelined so far this fall. Senior Allen Flanigan is currently away from the team due to a personal matter, per Alabama.com, and it’s unclear when he will return.

Auburn is set to open its season on Nov. 7 against George Mason.

Though the two injuries were unrelated, and the timing was likely coincidental, Pear certainly found a unique way to make sure his freshman guard feels welcome to the program.