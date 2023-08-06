Auburn climbs in recruiting rankings following Jalewis Solomon’s commitment
There always seems to be an abundance of good news surrounding Auburn football, and that trend continued on Saturday.
Auburn coaches and fans were watching closely on Saturday, as two of their top uncommitted targets were set to announce their plans for the next 3-4 years. The Tigers received excellent, yet surprising news to begin the day as four-star athlete Jalewis Solomon committed to Auburn after many recruiting experts predicted that he would choose South Carolina.
The Tigers could not snag both targets, unfortunately, as five-star safety KJ Bolden chose Florida State over Auburn and Georgia.
One out of two is not bad, as it helped Auburn climb up the 247Sports 2024 recruiting rankings. Over the last three weeks, the Tigers have jumped 21 spots thanks to the addition of two four-stars and two five-stars since July 16.
Here’s a look at how Auburn, and the rest of the SEC, stand in 247Sports’ 2024 recruiting rankings after Jalewis Solomon’s commitment.
Georgia
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 1
26
3
17
6
Dylan Raiola (5-star QB)
Florida
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 3
21
2
12
7
Jamonta Waller (5-star EDGE)
Tennessee
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 8
19
1
13
5
Mike Matthews (5-star WR)
Alabama
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 9
15
2
10
3
Jaylin Mbakwe (5-star CB)
LSU
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 10
22
0
15
7
Dashawn McBride (4-star S)
Texas A&M
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 12
18
1
15
2
Cam Coleman (5-star WR)
Oklahoma
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 15
19
1
9
8
Taylor Tatum (5-star RB)
Auburn
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 16
15
2
11
2
Perry Thompson (5-star WR)
South Carolina
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 17
15
1
8
6
Dylan Stewart (5-star EDGE)
Arkansas
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 20
17
0
9
7
Selman Bridges (4-star CB)
Texas
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 22
15
0
9
6
Jerrick Gibson (4-star RB)
Ole Miss
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 27
18
0
3
14
Jeffrey Rush (4-star DL)
Mississippi State
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 31
16
0
5
11
Jimothy Lewis (4-star OT)
Vanderbilt
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 36
21
0
2
19
Johann Cardenas (4-star RB)
Kentucky
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 40
15
0
3
11
Elijah Groves (4-star LB)
Missouri
Overall ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top Commitment
No. 59
11
0
2
8
Cameron Keys (4-star CB)