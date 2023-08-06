Auburn climbs in recruiting rankings following Jalewis Solomon’s commitment

There always seems to be an abundance of good news surrounding Auburn football, and that trend continued on Saturday.

Auburn coaches and fans were watching closely on Saturday, as two of their top uncommitted targets were set to announce their plans for the next 3-4 years. The Tigers received excellent, yet surprising news to begin the day as four-star athlete Jalewis Solomon committed to Auburn after many recruiting experts predicted that he would choose South Carolina.

The Tigers could not snag both targets, unfortunately, as five-star safety KJ Bolden chose Florida State over Auburn and Georgia.

One out of two is not bad, as it helped Auburn climb up the 247Sports 2024 recruiting rankings. Over the last three weeks, the Tigers have jumped 21 spots thanks to the addition of two four-stars and two five-stars since July 16.

Here’s a look at how Auburn, and the rest of the SEC, stand in 247Sports’ 2024 recruiting rankings after Jalewis Solomon’s commitment.

Georgia

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 1 26 3 17 6 Dylan Raiola (5-star QB)

For more Georgia recruiting news, visit UGA Wire.

Florida

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 3 21 2 12 7 Jamonta Waller (5-star EDGE)

For more Florida football news, visit Gators Wire.

Tennessee

Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 8 19 1 13 5 Mike Matthews (5-star WR)

For more Tennessee football news, visit Vols Wire.

Alabama

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 9 15 2 10 3 Jaylin Mbakwe (5-star CB)

For more Alabama football news, visit Roll Tide Wire.

LSU

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 10 22 0 15 7 Dashawn McBride (4-star S)

For more LSU football news, visit LSU Tigers Wire.

Texas A&M

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 12 18 1 15 2 Cam Coleman (5-star WR)

For more Texas A&M football news, visit Aggies Wire.

Oklahoma

NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 15 19 1 9 8 Taylor Tatum (5-star RB)

For more Oklahoma football news, visit Sooners Wire.

Auburn

Austin Perryman/AU Athletics

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 16 15 2 11 2 Perry Thompson (5-star WR)

South Carolina

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 17 15 1 8 6 Dylan Stewart (5-star EDGE)

Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 20 17 0 9 7 Selman Bridges (4-star CB)

For more Arkansas football news, visit Razorbacks Wire.

Texas

Ricardo B. Brazziell / Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 22 15 0 9 6 Jerrick Gibson (4-star RB)

For more Texas football news, visit Longhorns Wire.

Ole Miss

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 27 18 0 3 14 Jeffrey Rush (4-star DL)

Mississippi State

© Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 31 16 0 5 11 Jimothy Lewis (4-star OT)

Vanderbilt

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 36 21 0 2 19 Johann Cardenas (4-star RB)

Kentucky

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 40 15 0 3 11 Elijah Groves (4-star LB)

Missouri

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top Commitment No. 59 11 0 2 8 Cameron Keys (4-star CB)

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire