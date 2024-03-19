Auburn checks in at No. 25 in USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll for third straight week

Auburn softball had another tough SEC weekend by dropping two of three at home to Arkansas at Jane B. Moore Field. The series loss, although detrimental to its place in the SEC standings, had zero effect on Auburn’s position in the coaches’ poll rankings.

The Tigers begin the week at No. 25 in the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll, a place they have been for the last three weeks. The series win over Auburn boosted Arkansas to No. 18, a two-spot increase from last week’s update.

This week, Auburn travels west to Texas A&M to battle the Aggies, one of the hottest teams in the SEC. The Aggies took two of three from Mississippi State over the weekend to improve its record to 25-3. The series win over the Bulldogs lifts Texas A&M one spot to No. 12.

The SEC remains one of the toughest conferences in the nation, as 11 of its 13 programs hold a spot in this week’s coaches poll.

Complete week seven rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank Team Record Points Last Week 1 Oklahoma 27-1 794 1 2 LSU 24-1 771 2 3 Texas 24-3 727 3 4 Oklahoma State 24-3 692 4 5 Georgia 23-4 666 5 6 Duke 22-2 637 6 7 Tennessee 22-4 610 8 8 Washington 20-4 584 7 9 Stanford 22-5 545 9 10 Florida 25-4 512 10 11 Clemson 21-6 461 12 12 Texas A&M 25-3 432 13 13 Alabama 22-5 392 14 14 UCLA 17-6 371 15 15 Missouri 22-6 369 11 16 Virginia Tech 21-4-1 306 18 17 Florida State 21-4 293 15 18 Arkansas 22-6 245 20 19 California 21-7 193 17 20 Mississippi State 21-6 190 21 21 Arizona 20-7-1 130 22 22 Baylor 16-8 101 19 23 South Carolina 21-7 78 23 24 Boston University 20-3 66 24 25 Auburn 14-6-1 59 25

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon (55), Louisiana (43), Kansas (40), Kentucky (25), Texas State (19), Miami (6), Grand Canyon (1).

Dropped Out

None

