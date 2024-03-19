Advertisement

Auburn checks in at No. 25 in USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll for third straight week

Taylor Jones
·2 min read
1

Auburn softball had another tough SEC weekend by dropping two of three at home to Arkansas at Jane B. Moore Field. The series loss, although detrimental to its place in the SEC standings, had zero effect on Auburn’s position in the coaches’ poll rankings.

The Tigers begin the week at No. 25 in the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll, a place they have been for the last three weeks. The series win over Auburn boosted Arkansas to No. 18, a two-spot increase from last week’s update.

This week, Auburn travels west to Texas A&M to battle the Aggies, one of the hottest teams in the SEC. The Aggies took two of three from Mississippi State over the weekend to improve its record to 25-3. The series win over the Bulldogs lifts Texas A&M one spot to No. 12.

The SEC remains one of the toughest conferences in the nation, as 11 of its 13 programs hold a spot in this week’s coaches poll.

Complete week seven rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Last Week

1

Oklahoma

27-1

794

1

2

LSU

24-1

771

2

3

Texas

24-3

727

3

4

Oklahoma State

24-3

692

4

5

Georgia

23-4

666

5

6

Duke

22-2

637

6

7

Tennessee

22-4

610

8

8

Washington

20-4

584

7

9

Stanford

22-5

545

9

10

Florida

25-4

512

10

11

Clemson

21-6

461

12

12

Texas A&M

25-3

432

13

13

Alabama

22-5

392

14

14

UCLA

17-6

371

15

15

Missouri

22-6

369

11

16

Virginia Tech

21-4-1

306

18

17

Florida State

21-4

293

15

18

Arkansas

22-6

245

20

19

California

21-7

193

17

20

Mississippi State

21-6

190

21

21

Arizona

20-7-1

130

22

22

Baylor

16-8

101

19

23

South Carolina

21-7

78

23

24

Boston University

20-3

66

24

25

Auburn

14-6-1

59

25

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon (55), Louisiana (43), Kansas (40), Kentucky (25), Texas State (19), Miami (6), Grand Canyon (1).

Dropped Out

None

