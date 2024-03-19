Auburn checks in at No. 25 in USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll for third straight week
Auburn softball had another tough SEC weekend by dropping two of three at home to Arkansas at Jane B. Moore Field. The series loss, although detrimental to its place in the SEC standings, had zero effect on Auburn’s position in the coaches’ poll rankings.
The Tigers begin the week at No. 25 in the latest USA TODAY/NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll, a place they have been for the last three weeks. The series win over Auburn boosted Arkansas to No. 18, a two-spot increase from last week’s update.
This week, Auburn travels west to Texas A&M to battle the Aggies, one of the hottest teams in the SEC. The Aggies took two of three from Mississippi State over the weekend to improve its record to 25-3. The series win over the Bulldogs lifts Texas A&M one spot to No. 12.
The SEC remains one of the toughest conferences in the nation, as 11 of its 13 programs hold a spot in this week’s coaches poll.
Complete week seven rankings from USA TODAY/NCFA
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Last Week
1
27-1
794
1
2
24-1
771
2
3
24-3
727
3
4
Oklahoma State
24-3
692
4
5
23-4
666
5
6
22-2
637
6
7
22-4
610
8
8
20-4
584
7
9
Stanford
22-5
545
9
10
25-4
512
10
11
Clemson
21-6
461
12
12
25-3
432
13
13
22-5
392
14
14
17-6
371
15
15
Missouri
22-6
369
11
16
Virginia Tech
21-4-1
306
18
17
21-4
293
15
18
22-6
245
20
19
California
21-7
193
17
20
Mississippi State
21-6
190
21
21
Arizona
20-7-1
130
22
22
Baylor
16-8
101
19
23
South Carolina
21-7
78
23
24
Boston University
20-3
66
24
25
14-6-1
59
25
Others Receiving Votes
Oregon (55), Louisiana (43), Kansas (40), Kentucky (25), Texas State (19), Miami (6), Grand Canyon (1).
Dropped Out
None
Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__