Auburn center Johni Broome to return for one more season

The college basketball offseason is always cycling news each day, with players and coaches announcing their plans for next season and headlines being made across the board. Fans await decisions from some of the nation’s best players as tension continues to build.

One of those players is Auburn center Johni Broome, as fans wonder whether he will return to college, transfer, or head to the NBA Draft.

Luckily for Tiger fans, the big man announced that he is returning to the Plains for a fifth season on Wednesday via his social media.

Broome is coming off of a fantastic second year for Auburn. He increased his scoring production in a big way for the program. He put up 576 points for the Tigers in the 2023-24 season, averaging 16.5 points per game.

He was most notably recognized for his defensive efforts, being named as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Broome recorded 299 rebounds on the season, 213 of which were on the defensive end of the court.

Broome also loomed as a threat to any shot that was taken when he was on the court. The center blocked 78 shot attempts for the year, which placed him No. 10 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC.

The senior started in 34 of the 35 games from last year and averaged 24.8 minutes per game. This is a step down from the 2022-23 season, but he will be expected to see around the same number of minutes next year.

The Tigers now officially return both big men for next season, marking another year with a formidable front court rotation for head coach Bruce Pearl.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire