Auburn CB D.J. James accepts Senior Bowl invitation

One of Auburn’s top players is set to participate in the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Auburn cornerback D.J. James accepted his invitation to the prestigious event on Wednesday, it was his second year earning an invitation.

James has been one of the country’s top cornerbacks since transferring to Auburn from Oregon ahead of last season. He has the ninth-best coverage grade (90.0) among all defensive backs in the country according to Pro Football Focus. He has allowed just 29 receptions in 324 coverage snaps.

The Mobile, Alabama, native leads the team with 8 pass breakups and is second with two interceptions.

It will be a return to home for James, as the Senior Bowl takes place in Mobile with the game in Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game will be on Feb. 3, 2024, and will be shown on the NFL Network.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire